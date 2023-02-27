OBITUARIES
Patsy Ruth Roland
September 25, 1940 – February 21, 2023
FORT WORTH – Patsy Ruth Roland, 82, passed away on Feb. 21, 2023.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 at the First Christian Church in Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Pat was born to Dan and Billie Hayes on Sept. 25, 1940 in Sunset. She was a graduate of Bowie High School in 1958. Pat married Don W. Roland in 1959 and the couple were together for 32 years, until his passing in 1991. She and her husband were the perfect example of a 1950s sweetheart couple.
Pat spent many years working at Lockheed Martin and retired from Elbit in Fort Worth. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Altrusa until her illness made her bow out. She also was a member of the First Christian Church in Bowie. Pat was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and trusted friend who was loved by everyone who knew her.
Pat is survived by her son, Tommy R. Roland, Fort Worth; daughters, Diane Roland Black, Keller, Kimberly Roland Wells, Decatur and Niki Roland Carson and husband Frankie, North Richland Hills; brother, Jerry Hayes and wife Kay, Abilene and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Beverly Hoover Woolf
March 1, 1950 – February 20, 2023
BOWIE – Beverly Hoover Woolf, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27, at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie, with Pastor Chris Litt officiating. Burial will take place following the service at Tage Cemetery.
Beverly was born on March 1, 1950 in Alvin, TX to Robert Wesley and Joan Ruth (Hawkins) Hoover. On May 11, 1968, she married Jimmy Woolf in Bowie. She worked at Haggar Slacks and Nocona Boot Factory for several years before starting at the Woolf Den, later The Den, in 2001. She was baptized at East Side Baptist Church in Bowie and was currently worshiping at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie.
Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and dog, Leo. She loved shopping, watching The Kardashians, Hersey chocolate, ice cream and antiques. She was known for her self-taught culinary skills and whether it was at The Den or at home, everything she made was delicious.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Woolf and her parents, Robert and Joan Hoover.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Tammie Brown and husband Stephen Hardison, Bowie; son, Bobby Woolf and wife Connie, Bowie; grandchildren, Kelcie and husband Bo Slaton, Wylie, TX, Landon and wife Ana Woolf, Bowie, Jordan Brown, Hannah Woolf, Bethany Woolf and Eli Woolf, Bowie; great-grandchildren, Timber and Sofia Woolf (on the way), Bowie; siblings, Robert (Buster) and wife Delores Hoover, Alvin, TX, Charlie and wife Jackie Hoover, Dickenson, TX and Donnie and Nancy Long, Alvin, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Timothy Carrol Boyd
December 2, 1955 – February 20, 2023
BOWIE – Timothy Carrol Boyd, 67, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2023.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24, at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Tim was born Dec. 2, 1955 in Wichita Falls to Fred and Retha (Laseman) Boyd. He served his community for 30 years as a local plumber and friend to many. Tim loved to talk and was never at a loss for words. He was perfectionist at everything he did. He was mechanically inclined and could take anything apart and put it back together. Tim loved working in the garden and tinkering with his classic cars. He loved his family very much and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Tim was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie and loved the Lord.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Larry Boyd and Lynn Boyd.
Tim is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Boyd; stepson, Kurt Jackson, Sunset; stepdaughter, Cristi Bolton and husband Charlie, Southlake; grandson, Chas Bolton and wife Andrea; great-grandsons, Kadin Bolton, Austin, TX and Cole Jackson, Denton; brother, Danny Boyd and wife Jolene, Bowie; sister, Margie McCandless, Bowie and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Billie Ann Washom
August 10, 1934 – February 11, 2023
WICHITA FALLS – Billie Ann Washom, 88, died on Feb. 11, 2023 in Wichita Falls.
A visitation was from 3 – 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Feb.23 at Fairview Memorial Cemetery in Coffeyville, KS.
She was born Aug. 10, 1934 in Emporia, KS to Bill and Betty McGlaughlin John. She married Jimmie Ray Carr on Dec. 14, 1954. They ran two Texas Burger Restaurants in College Station and Bryan, TX. They then moved to Branson, MO where they started two hydroponic greenhouses and grew tomatoes they sold to local grocery stores and at farmer’s markets. Later they moved to Joplin, MO where she worked for Silver Wheels Skating Rink as a secretary and accountant. After losing her first love she married Gale Washom on Nov. 25, 2006.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Ray Carr and one granddaughter.
She leaves behind her children, Michael Carr, Electra, Debbie Thomason, Carthidge, MO; four step-children; 27 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or ASPCA.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
