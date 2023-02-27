Patsy Ruth Roland

March 1, 1950 – February 20, 2023

BOWIE – Beverly Hoover Woolf, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2023.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27, at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie, with Pastor Chris Litt officiating. Burial will take place following the service at Tage Cemetery.

Beverly was born on March 1, 1950 in Alvin, TX to Robert Wesley and Joan Ruth (Hawkins) Hoover. On May 11, 1968, she married Jimmy Woolf in Bowie. She worked at Haggar Slacks and Nocona Boot Factory for several years before starting at the Woolf Den, later The Den, in 2001. She was baptized at East Side Baptist Church in Bowie and was currently worshiping at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie.

Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and dog, Leo. She loved shopping, watching The Kardashians, Hersey chocolate, ice cream and antiques. She was known for her self-taught culinary skills and whether it was at The Den or at home, everything she made was delicious.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Woolf and her parents, Robert and Joan Hoover.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Tammie Brown and husband Stephen Hardison, Bowie; son, Bobby Woolf and wife Connie, Bowie; grandchildren, Kelcie and husband Bo Slaton, Wylie, TX, Landon and wife Ana Woolf, Bowie, Jordan Brown, Hannah Woolf, Bethany Woolf and Eli Woolf, Bowie; great-grandchildren, Timber and Sofia Woolf (on the way), Bowie; siblings, Robert (Buster) and wife Delores Hoover, Alvin, TX, Charlie and wife Jackie Hoover, Dickenson, TX and Donnie and Nancy Long, Alvin, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

