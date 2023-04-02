Saint Jo artist featured speaker for ‘Cowgirl Connection’

Internationally-known artist Donna Howell-Sickles of Saint Jo will be the featured speaker at the new monthly lecture series, “Cowgirl Connection,” at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

Howell-Sickles is a 2007 cowgirl honoree to the Hall of Fame. The program will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Cowgirl for wine and light bites, complimentary parking, shopping and more. The museum is located at 1720 Gendy Street in Fort Worth.

This is a free event, however, space is limited and advanced reservations are required. RSVP to Jennifer Legrand at JLEGRAND@cowgirl.net.

This popular artist has deep roots in Saint Jo, and she and husband John, renovated two historic buildings on the town square for their Davis & Blevins Gallery. Howell-Sickles’ studio is located upstairs where she creates unique western art that features beautiful cowgirls with their horses or dogs. They have become iconic as they usually have a strong red lipstick. Her original inspiration for the ladies came from a 1935 cowgirl on a rodeo post card. In her pieces, the cowgirl achieves the status of a heroine, and her images have brought her national attention and success. Her work is rich with symbolism and allusions to classical mythology, but the viewer does not need to be familiar with those in order to appreciate the female affirmations of each piece.

Photo caption – Donna Howell-Sickels welcomes guests to an art exhibit at Davis & Blevins. (Bowie News photo)