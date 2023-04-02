COUNTY LIFE
Saint Jo artist featured speaker for ‘Cowgirl Connection’
Internationally-known artist Donna Howell-Sickles of Saint Jo will be the featured speaker at the new monthly lecture series, “Cowgirl Connection,” at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.
Howell-Sickles is a 2007 cowgirl honoree to the Hall of Fame. The program will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Cowgirl for wine and light bites, complimentary parking, shopping and more. The museum is located at 1720 Gendy Street in Fort Worth.
This is a free event, however, space is limited and advanced reservations are required. RSVP to Jennifer Legrand at JLEGRAND@cowgirl.net.
This popular artist has deep roots in Saint Jo, and she and husband John, renovated two historic buildings on the town square for their Davis & Blevins Gallery. Howell-Sickles’ studio is located upstairs where she creates unique western art that features beautiful cowgirls with their horses or dogs. They have become iconic as they usually have a strong red lipstick. Her original inspiration for the ladies came from a 1935 cowgirl on a rodeo post card. In her pieces, the cowgirl achieves the status of a heroine, and her images have brought her national attention and success. Her work is rich with symbolism and allusions to classical mythology, but the viewer does not need to be familiar with those in order to appreciate the female affirmations of each piece.
Photo caption – Donna Howell-Sickels welcomes guests to an art exhibit at Davis & Blevins. (Bowie News photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Friends of Animal Shelter plan Feb. 11 fundraising event
Live music, food and fun will be offered at a fundraiser benefitting the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at The Hall, 1401 Jakes Road, Bowie.
Monty Dawson, Bowie’s own country music entertainer, will provide live music. Guests can enjoy pizza, salad and dessert for a meal all for $10.
Other activities will include silent auction and a fun photo booth where you and your friends can strike a pose.
The Friends are working to raises funds for a new storage building to replace the present one that is more than 18 years old and beginning to rust out.
These volunteers are very active in caring for the animals, supporting medical care and helping maintain the shelter.
Anyone who would like to donate an item or a basket to the silent auction can message the Friends’ Facebook page.
COUNTY LIFE
New school delays or closures for Feb. 3
Prairie Valley ISD closed
Bellevue ISD starts at 10 a.m. Friday. (The Bowie bus route pickup at 9:35 a.m. and Vashti at 9:15 a.m. )
Gold-Burg ISD closed
Forestburg ISD closed
Bowie ISD closed
Saint Jo ISD closed
Nocona ISD closed
COUNTY LIFE
New school closings for Feb. 2
The following school districts have announced they will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather.
Gold-Burg
Forestburg
Prairie Valley
Bellevue
Bowie
Nocona
Saint Jo
Montague
