COUNTY LIFE
Spring Book Sale opens next week
The spring book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Bowie Library begins on March 9 in the library meeting room.
This popular event will have hardback and paperback books for adult and children. There is always a good selection of fiction and non-fiction books, plus videos and other items too numerous to mention.
All proceeds of this event go to the Bowie Public Library. The Friends purchase items the library needs and support its projects.
Come early for the best selection, but new titles appear every day of the sale. It’s time to stock for those spring afternoons.
Times and dates of the sale are: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on March 9; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on March 10 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 11
NHS Film brings home UIL gold medal
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Nocona High School’s film program took the championship gold medal for its narrative film “I Will Rise” at Wednesday’s University Interscholastic League’ Young Filmmakers Festival in Austin.
This was the sixth year in a row for NHS Film to place in the state’s top student films and the seventh to make the state finals. Previously the students earned the top awards in animation, but this was the first time for a narrative.
The film program will show its two UIL films, “I Will Rise,” and “Prodito,” which made the narrative semi-finals for the top 12 in the state, in a program at 7 p.m. on March 6 in the high school auditorium.
This free evening will include showings of some past UIL films by the team, plus the new ones along with celebrating the graduating film students.
NHS Film has received a second, third and fourth place finish in the finals for narrative in previous finals, but this was the title Norman has wanted since the festival started.
In 2019 “Numb,” took second; 2021, “Showtime” took third; 2022 “The Stranger” took fourth and this year “I Will Rise” took first.
“Narrative is my passion and the state championship title means a lot. It’s a milestone in the Nocona film program’s legacy. The students were so excited to finally be validated on what we felt was the place we deserved,” explains the teacher.
Read more on this story in your weekend Bowie News.
Popcorn at the Petting Zoo welcomes families to Bowie FFA event
Bowie FFA presented “Popcorn at the Petting Zoo” Tuesday night inviting families to bring the kids and stroll the barn to see rabbits, cows, a horse, rabbits and goats. FFA members brought their show animals for the event.
Nocona City Council approves food truck rules
After four months of examining other cities’ food truck ordinances, the Nocona City Council discussed and approved an ordinance regulating those businesses that operate within the city limits.
Last November after hearing questions and concerns about food truck operations, the city staff was directed to review other ordinances to help develop one for Nocona. That recommendation went to the council at its Feb. 14 meeting.
Many of the complaints about food vendors came from local restaurant operators who said those food trucks were not paying property tax in Nocona and most were not paying the sales tax into the city, but into the community where they reside. Others are possibly not paying it at all.
The seven-page ordinance defines what is considered a mobile food vendor whether it be a non-motorized car or a truck or van.
Read more on this story in your weekend Bowie News.
