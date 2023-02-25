Tyler Price selected as new Bowie High AD, head football coach

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie School Trustees voted to hire from within Thursday naming Tyler Price the new Bowie High School Athletic Director and head football coach.

The position came open in early January when Coach Hugh Farmer, one year into the job, resigned citing “some life-changing personal family events.” Farmer came to Bowie when Cory Mandrell left after three years on the job. Before that, Dylan Stark had guided the program for eight years before leaving in April 2019 for Windthorst.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said it was a hard task to narrow down the nearly 100 applicants seeking the job. The field was narrowed to seven who were interviewed.

When asked what made Price standout among possibly more experienced applicants including some from the Bowie district, Enlow said it was “Strong character, rapport with students and staff, as well as being a hard worker whose actions confirm his words.” His selection also continues the board’s mantra that centers on its motto, “Bowie Built,” growing the staff from within.

A hometown boy, Price is fully aware of the demands of small town football in the “Jackrabbit Nation” and he is ready to take it on.

