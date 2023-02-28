NEWS
Wildland fire preparedness levels raised due to increased fire risk
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2 due to the threat of increased wildfire activity across several regions of the state.
Preparedness Levels are planning assumptions that are dictated by fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity and suppression resource availability.
“As dry conditions expand across the state, Texas A&M Forest Service has mobilized additional resources to areas of concern,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “This level of readiness elevates us to a Preparedness Level 2. Agency fire managers continuously monitor conditions and assess needs locally to best position agency resources across areas of concern for a quick and effective response to any request for assistance.”
This week, a warm and dry fire environment will support wildfire activity for much of the state.
Dry vegetation across the western half of the state may support increased activity in dry, dormant grasses through Wednesday. Areas with dry vegetation south and west of Amarillo and Wichita Falls down to Del Rio will see an increase in activity when exposed to periods of elevated localized fire weather.
A storm system and cold front is forecast to move into Texas on Thursday bringing elevated fire weather to areas south of Lubbock to Abilene and into South Texas. Dry, dormant grasses, record high temperatures and increased wind speeds may support wildfire activity in these areas.
To prepare for wildfire danger this week, Texas A&M Forest Service is opening the Abilene Airtanker Base as well as single engine air tanker bases in Alpine and Alice.
One large airtanker, seven single engine air tankers, one air attack platform and one aerial supervision module are scheduled to arrive Wednesday to assist with wildfire response in the state.
“Texas A&M Forest Service relies on aviation resources during periods of high fire activity to provide support to ground crews and assist in protecting homes as well as other critical infrastructure,” said Moorehead. “Suppression aircraft can respond quickly, increasing the likelihood that a new ignition remains a small, manageable wildfire.”
The agency continues to maintain fully staffed task forces across the state. Additional suppression equipment and personnel including fireline supervisors, command staff and incident commanders with advanced qualifications have been positioned in the Texas Panhandle and across South and West Texas to support response efforts.
Five strike teams mobilized via the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) are positioned across areas of concern.
On Sunday, Feb. 26, a dynamic and complex storm system impacted the state bringing severe storms to the Texas Plains followed by strong westerly winds with speeds between 30 and 50 mph and gusts up to 70 mph.
The magnitude of the fire weather that was observed supported the growth of several wildfires, including the Big Fin Flats Fire in Oldham County (5,569 acres, 100% contained) and the Cobble Switch Fire in Hockley County (344 acres, 100% contained).
An ignition in Jeff Davis County near Fort Davis quickly became established in grass and juniper vegetation due to extreme fire weather on Sunday evening. The Solar Park Fire, which is currently an estimated 2,800 acres and 10% contained, is burning in complex, rugged terrain. Crews are unable to rely on heavy mechanized equipment, but additional Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters have been mobilized to assist with suppression efforts.
State and local firefighters have responded to 444 wildfires that have burned 12,845 acres this year.
Stay wildfire aware. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.
Texas A&M Forest Service does not own any aviation resources but instead uses federal aviation contracts through the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for all firefighting aircraft.
For current conditions and wildfire outlook, visit the Texas Fire Potential Outlook https://bit.ly/3kemhbG.
Burn ban lifted
Montague County Commissioners lifted the ban on outdoor burning this morning. The present ban has been in place since Jan. 20.
Residents are urged to continue and exercise caution to avoid any wildfires, and those who plan on burning for agriculture purposes are asked to call the sheriff’s office to let them know when and where the burn will take place. That number is 904-894-2871.
Bowie City Council meets on Monday
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the council chambers.
This is the only meeting for the council this month after the second Monday session was canceled.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will cover a variety of topics in his report including the police department parking lot improvements, the Texas City Manager’s Conference and an update on the Nexgrid electric meters.
The status of two grant applications will be presented and he will discuss a bank note being paid off by the city.
In new business there are a pair of resolutions related to the city’s application for a Texas Community Development Block Grant, plus a separate resolution to continue participation in the ATMOS Cities Steering Committee. Bowie pays a five cents per capita fee to work on natural gas issues through this group.
The city-wide community garage sale will be announced for April 28-30. The consent agenda and write-offs will conclude the agenda topics.
Commissioners may lift burn ban
Montague County Commissioners will meet for a public hearing and a regular meeting starting at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 27 where they will consider lifting the burn ban.
In the hearing information on naming a private road off of Polk Road to Polk Hill Lane in precinct two will be presented. Any action on the item would be during the regular session.
The next meeting starts at 9 a.m. where commissioners may lift the burn ban that has been in place since Jan. 20.
Montague County will consider going out for bids on a bank depository contract. An election and lease agreement with Nocona Independent School District will be examined for the upcoming May 6 trustee election.
New chairs and carpet for the district courtroom will be debated Monday possibly using federal COVID funds to pay for the improvements.
The tax assessor-collector will ask to issue refunds for overpayments on two accounts. The county clerk will be recognized as her office staff receives a state Five Star Award for Excellence in the Vital Statistics Registration Process.
In other topics an annual termite service renewal agreement will be offered, along with a final plat for lots one-three, 15 acres in precinct two Daniel Estates Subdivision. In precinct three Commissioner Mark Murphey will seek to vacate Elm, Bonham and Smith Streets in Belcherville per the Texas Transportation Code.
