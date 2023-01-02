Winter ices North Texas – Schools close, tax deadline extended to 5 p.m. Feb. 3

A winter storm that brought a crusty layer of sleet to Montague County and North Texas Monday morning shut down schools and businesses early afternoon as more icy moisture was expected as the storm warning ran through Thursday morning according to the National Weather Service.

Most Montague County schools closed Monday or released classes between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. All athletic events for the afternoon and evening were canceled. Later in the afternoon, the announcement came they were going to close Tuesday. That afternoon closes began closing for Wednesday.

The decision to close school was hard for some of the superintendents who were attending a state conference in Austin and had to rely on their staff at home for weather updates and direction on the decision.

Due to the courthouse and appraisal district closing at 1 p.m. on Monday, both extended the tax payment deadline to 5 p.m. on Feb. 2. However, when the offices closed on Tuesday, the deadline for all was extended until 5 p.m. on Feb. 3.

