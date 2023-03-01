1A boys basketball all-district selections made

The area 1A all-district boy’s basketball lists have been released with the state tournament wrapping up a few weeks ago.

Slidell and Midway finished first and second in the district standings again meaning their players got many of the superlative and first team awards, but area players were still honored where they could be.

Third place Saint Jo had three first team selections with leading scorers Kile Thurman, Brice Durham and Collin Thomas. Devin Stewart earned second team honors while Dylan Brockman, Josh Vogel and Lee Yeley were honorable mention selections.

Prairie Valley got the final playoff spot and leading scorer Tyler Winkler earned the district’s offensive most valuable player award. Eli Croxton earned second team honors while Tyson Easterling, Dakota Fore and Trae Campbell earned honorable mention selections.

Bellevue had two first team all-district selections in Kason Roper and Jayson Gill. Leland Sims, Gavin Parr and Brayden Moore were named honorable mention.

Forestburg had post player Kyler Willett earn second team honors. Jesse Wadsworth, Jesus Sanchez and Nathan Payne were given honorable mention honors.

Gold-Burg guard Jayon Grace earned second team all-district. Aidan Foster, Rykir Evans and Jack Henry were named honorable mention.

The full list for each school as well as the academic all-district selections is in the weekend edition of the Bowie News.