1A girls all-district basketball selected
With the state girl’s basketball tournament wrapping up last week, any and all all-district basketball lists were released.
All area 1A schools had several players honored for their play this season, with more weight given to the teams that did the best. District champion Slidell along with playoff team Midway will not be on this list since they are a bit too far away.
Saint Jo finished second which meant several players got some big honors.
Taylor Patrick was named the district’s defensive most valuable player. Payzlie Cervantes also earned a superlative award, being named the district’s newcomer of the year.
Kyler Dunn was named to the district’s first team while Aubrey Morman and Kate Sherwin were named to the district’s second team.
Bellevue earned the final playoff spot as Brittany Gill earned second team honors. Grace Martin, Callie Martin and Tristan Shook each earned honorable mention honors.
Prairie Valley’s Carmen Gomez was named to the first team all-district team. Sister Makaylee Gomez was a second team selection.
Karagan Ritchie, Linzie Priddy and Sara Horton were named honorable mention.
Gold-Burg had Sadie Weaver named to the first team while Shadie Whitaker was a second team selection. Ollie Gaston and Sadie Whitaker were named honorable mention.
Forestburg had Alli Cisneros named first team all-district.
Braylee Briles and Madisen Deason earned honorable mention selections.
To see the full list of awards for area schools along with academic all-district selections
Bowie track teams run at Valley View
The Bowie track teams had another meet shortened by the weather when they competed at Valley View on Thursday.
With the amount of rain the area got hit with the previous day, there were no field events. Still, the boy’s finished in second place and the girls finished seventh.
Harlei Hudson was the top scorer for the Lady Rabbits, finishing first in the 100 meters and being a part of the second place 4×100 meter relay team along with Callie Curry, Emily Cueva and Laisha Johnson.
She also ran in the 4×200 meter relay along with Curry, Johnson and Neely Price that finished fifth overall.
Judit Sanchez earned some points finishing fifth in the 800 meters along with being in the 4×400 meter relay team with Riddle, Miley Thompson and Lanie Moore that finished sixth.
The Jackrabbits had Tucker Jones finishing first in both the 110 meter and 300 hurdles.
Andrew Sandhoff finished third in the 200 meter race, Seth Hall finish fourth in the 100 meter race, Braden Rhyne finishing fifth in the 110 meter hurdles, Tyler Malone finishing fifth in the 400 meters and 800 meter races, James Fitch finishing sixth in the 1600 meter race and Nathan Rodgers finishing sixth in the 3200 meter race.
In the relays, the 4×400 team of Sebastian Marinez, Monte Mayfield, Sandhoff and Malone finished second overall.
The 4×100 team of Vander Malone, Brody Armstrong, A.J. Whatley and Hall along with the 4×200 team of Whatley, Hall, Vander Malone and Jones each finished in sixth place.
The next scheduled meet is at City View on March 23.
The next scheduled meet is at City View on March 23.
Nocona, Saint Jo teams struggle earlier in week
Nocona softball
The Nocona Lady Indians lost their opening district game on Tuesday playing at Tioga.
The Lady Bulldogs won 7-1 against the Lady Indians.
Tioga found ways to score one run in five of the six innings it batted in. The other one saw the Lady Bulldogs score two runs.
Nocona did do a good job of limiting each inning to just one run despite Tioga scoring 13 hits in the game, but the Lady Indians did commit four errors in the game meaning two of the runs came unearned on the stat sheet.
Softball baseball
The Saint Jo baseball team lost a tough game against Alvord on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won 14-1, with a lot of the runs coming in the final inning.
The Panthers got out on top in the bottom of the first inning. Matthew Butler-Everson scored on a double steal from third base to up 1-0.
Unfortunately, Alvord answered back with six runs in the second inning to take the lead.
The Bulldogs scored two more runs in the fourth inning to lead 8-1 all the way up until the final inning.
Alvord then scored six more runs in an inning that never seemed to end to make the final score 14-1.
Saint Jo softball
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a tough game at Collinsville on Monday.
The Lady Pirates won 13-0 after four and half innings due to run rule.
Collinsville did all of its scoring in the first three innings, scoring five in the first and four in the second and third.
The Lady Pirates had 10 hits and drew six walks while taking advantage of three Saint Jo errors.
The Lady Panthers had three hits from Payzlie Cervantes, Taylor Patrick and Maxey Johnson. Reagan Wilson along with Cervantes also drew walks, but that was it offensively.

Bowie, Nocona golf teams play at hosted tournaments
Bowie
The Bowie golf team’s competed at their home tournament at Twisted Oaks this week.
The boy’s team ended up finishing first overall while the girl’s team finished third place.
The Jackrabbits swept the first three places individually. Zac Harris shot a 68 to finish in first place. Cy Egenbacher was right behind him shooting 69 to finish second.
Andrew Sandhoff finished tied for third with Rayder Mann as both shot 73. Mann was not playing as a part of the Bowie team but individually, so his total did not count towards the team total. Still, he won the playoff to earn the third place medal.
Hunter Fluitt shot an 80 and Hunter Lea shot an 84 to round out the team’s scoring as Bowie shot 290 overall. Case Curry also competed individually and shot 101.
The Lady Rabbits were led by Neely Price who shot 105. Rylie Vieth shot 109, Miley Thompson 112, Reegen Ferguson 114 and Emily Cueva 126 as the team finished with a 440 total, a 10 shot improvement from its previous tournament.
Hadley Morris and Kendall Fallis competed individually with Morris shooting 113 and Fallis shooting 121.
Nocona
The Nocona golf teams competed at its hosted Norman Waters Invitational this week.
The Lady Indians team finished third overall while the boy’s team finished fourth.
The girl’s team was led by Eleanor Tucker who shot 111, which was good to tie her for the fourth best score.
Avery Thompson shot a 118, Jessie Howard shot 123 and Ava Davis shot 131 as the team combined for a 483 total which was four shots better than fourth place Slidell.
The Indians were led by Jake Pribble who shot 93. His teammate were not far behind as Johnny Stone shot a 95 while Casen Harris and Fin Stevens shot 97 to round out the scoring to 382.
Charlie Fuller’s 102 score did not contribute to the total, but the team did tie with Petrolia. Fuller’s score was better than Petrolia’s fifth player meaning Nocona finished one spot ahead.

