Bowie City Council cancels March 13 meeting

For most of the United States, daylight saving time will start again at 2 a.m. March 12, despite efforts to legislate out the time change.

Last March 15, 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which would have abolished clock changes in favor of daylight saving time year-round. However, the bill has yet to receive a House vote and has not made it to President Joe Biden.

This March Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, reintroduced the bill to the senate with a similar bill introduced in the House.

Although dozens of states have considered laws to end clock changes, only federal action can establish permanent daylight saving time. The arrival of yet another time change is expected to bring renewed attention to the issue.