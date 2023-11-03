NEWS
Remember to move your clocks ahead when you go to bed Saturday night as we spring forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time.
NEWS
Bowie City Council cancels March 13 meeting
The Bowie City Council has canceled its March 13 meeting and will next meet on March 27.
NEWS
Daylight Saving Time returns on March 12
For most of the United States, daylight saving time will start again at 2 a.m. March 12, despite efforts to legislate out the time change.
Last March 15, 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which would have abolished clock changes in favor of daylight saving time year-round. However, the bill has yet to receive a House vote and has not made it to President Joe Biden.
This March Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, reintroduced the bill to the senate with a similar bill introduced in the House.
Although dozens of states have considered laws to end clock changes, only federal action can establish permanent daylight saving time. The arrival of yet another time change is expected to bring renewed attention to the issue.
NEWS
Sex offender gets 40 years for abuse involving children under 14
An Archer County sex offender is behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child sexual abuse on March 6.
Jorge Estrada, 51, Mexico, was sentenced to 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, and 20 years for one count of sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, respectively.
The case was investigated by the Archer County Sheriff’s Office with the Texas Rangers.
“I am proud of the work my investigator and the Ranger did on this case. Because of their diligence, Archer County is a little bit safer tonight,”
said Sheriff Jack Curd after the plea.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS3 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case