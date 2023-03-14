COUNTY LIFE
Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi). Pi Day is observed on March 14 (3/14 in the month/day format) since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant figures of π. It was founded in 1988 by Larry Shaw, an employee of the San Francisco, California science museum, the Exploratorium. Celebrations often involve eating pie or holding pi recitation competitions.
Palo Pinto County develops Community Wildfire Protection Plan to address risks
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Palo Pinto County has adopted a plan to reduce risks and better prepare for wildfires.
Palo Pinto County, west of Fort Worth, is the 24th county to complete a Community Wildfire Protection Plan in Texas.
A Community Wildfire Protection Plan is a proven strategy for reducing the risk of wildfire to communities. The Palo Pinto County plan establishes goals and strategies for long-term success by identifying priorities and proposing immediate measures that will protect communities, especially those at highest risk, from wildland fire.
The plan was developed in cooperation with Palo Pinto County officials, local fire departments and representatives from Texas A&M Forest Service.
“With the signing and implementation of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, we took a big step toward improving the safety and security of the citizens and visitors of Palo Pinto County,” said Ricky Hunter, Palo Pinto County Emergency Management Coordinator. “Wildfires will remain a threat, but this plan, and the involvement and support of the community, will help to lower that threat. I would like to thank all our volunteer fire departments, Palo Pinto County Emergency Services District 1 and Texas A&M Forest Service for their help in achieving this important goal.”
The county has been impacted by wildfires in recent years and is subject to Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak events.
On April 9, 2011, conditions aligned to create a Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak, which resulted in 144 wildfires burning more than 582,000 acres. The PK Complex ignited that day in extremely dry vegetation after 10 consecutive days with critical fire weather. The rugged terrain around Possum Kingdom Lake was also a major influence on fire behavior.
The wildfire burned uphill, causing it to travel rapidly and burn intensely, exposing homes along hilltops and ridges to some of the most extreme fire behavior that emergency responders observed that year.
The wildfire burned 126,734 acres in Palo Pinto, Young and Stephens counties and destroyed 168 homes. It is the 10th largest wildfire to burn in Texas since 1988.
The 2011 wildfire season in Texas was unprecedented, and wildfires have continued to threaten the communities of Palo Pinto County.
In 2022, the busiest fire year since 2011, 12,411 wildfires burned across Texas. Of that total, 123 wildfires burned in Palo Pinto County. The largest of these wildfires was the 11,598-acre Dempsey Fire, which threatened the town of Graford.
“Completing this plan is a great first step towards reducing the county’s risk from wildfire,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “By focusing on actions that improve preparedness and response to wildfire, Palo Pinto County can work towards becoming a more resilient community.”
Initial conversations and meetings for the Palo Pinto plan took place during the fall of 2021. As the 2022 wildfire year began, the need for a comprehensive plan was reinforced.
On March 3, the Palo Pinto County Community Wildfire Protection Plan was approved and signed by the County Commissioners and Texas A&M Forest Service.
To learn more about Community Wildfire Protection Plans and reducing your risk from wildfire, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/ProtectYourCommunity/.
Commissioners to meet twice Monday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet twice on March 13.
A public hearing was posted for 8:45 a.m. to receive comments on two road issues: Naming a private road off Hopewell Road to Preamble Way in precinct two and consider closing, the remainder of Elm Street, Bonham Street and Smith Street in Belcherville, all located in precinct three.
Any action on these topics will be done in the regular meeting at 9 a.m.
Several building improvements will be discussed including paying Hutto Stone Solutions out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds for countertops in the tax offices with a 50% deposit for materials to start.
The court also will discuss paying Century Weatherproofing Inc. $5,822.40 out of the CARES funds for sealant around the base of the courthouse.
Commissioners will go out for sealed bids for upgrading existing fire, EMS and sheriff radio transmitters and adding new service to the Forestburg tower.
Other topics will include accepting unanticipated revenue of $900 from Texas Association of Counties health employees benefit program; review the 2023 CareFlite membership renewal; accept the constables’ racial profiling reports.
Gold-Burg, Saint Jo OAP advance to bi-district
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
One-act plays from Gold-Burg and Saint Jo High School will advance to bi-district after competing Tuesday with eight strong plays from across the area including Slidell, which also advances. Forestburg’s place was named the alternate.
The bi-district will be at Graham City Auditorium on March 23 with rehearsal for casts and crews on March 22.
Read the full story on the two advancing plays along with all the individual cast and crew awards all five of the area schools competing received.
