OBITUARIES
Alicia Inez Couch
February 3, 1948 – March 10, 2023
BOWIE – Alicia Inez Couch, 75, died on March 10, 2023.
The family has chosen arrangements with cremation. A private family interment will take place at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery.
She was born Feb. 3, 1948 in Nocona to Delbert and Reba (Frazier) Grottie. She married Rodger Couch on Feb. 17, 1980 in Bowie. She was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eddie and Trennis Grottie; son, Phillip Couch and husband, Rodger Couch.
She is survived by her children, Michael Couch and Jessica Gandham; two grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Teresa Bratton
October 10, 1953 – March 12, 2023
NOCONA- Teresa Bratton, 69, died on March 12, 2023 at her home.
A visitation will be at 1 p.m. on March 18 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Eagle Point Cemetery.
She was born to Bennett and Opal Gusoni on Oct. 10, 1953 in French Camp, CA. She was a caretaker most of her life. She married Carl Bratton in 1978 in Reno, NV.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Chris Bratton; sister, Sue Mullen and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her son, Leon Bratton, Nocona; daughter, Robin Singleton, Wichita Falls; brother, Frank Cefaliello, Ceres, CA; two sister in laws; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Gilbert Lee ‘Bob’ Roberts
November 25, 1940 – March 8, 2023
SAINT JO – Gilbert Lee ‘Bob’ Roberts, 82, died on March 8, 2023 at Medical City Denton.
A visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 17 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on March 18 at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Saint Jo with the Rev. Ricky Kerr officiating. Interment will follow at Illinois Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roy Sewell, Andrew Roy, Leeton Phillips, Don Reed, Richard Graves and Ralph Connor.
He was born on Nov. 25, 1940 in Fort Worth to Claude and Magnolia Roberts. In 1942, he was placed in the Lena Pope Orphanage home in Fort Worth where he was raised until he joined the United States Marine Corp in 1958 at the age of 18. He conducted his basic training in San Diego, CA and remained on active duty until 1961, where he went into the reserves and served until 1965.
Upon being honorably discharged from the military he went to work in Oregon as a tree logger. He then moved to Petrolia and become a roofer. He married Sharon Ruth Sewell on Dec. 23, 1976 in Saint Jo.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
He is survived by his son, Rocky; two granddaughters and a host of brother and sister in laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Saint Jo.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
Lucio Herrera
December 10, 1990 – March 5, 2023
TERRAL, OK – Lucio Herrera, 32, died on March 5, 2023 in Comanche, OK.
There will be a rosary from 1 – 2 p.m. on March 17 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Montague Catholic Cemetery officiated by Father Albert Frances.
He was born in Nocona to Antonio Herrera and Ernestina Gomez on Dec. 10, 1990. He was Catholic and worked mostly as an electrician and in the oil field.
He is preceded in death by his father, Antonio Herrera.
He is survived by his mother, Ernestina Gomez, Canyon, TX; children, Liam Herrera, Missouri, Rosalia Beth Herrera, Hillsboro, TX, Mia Elizabeth Herrera, Terral, OK, Araceli Lucero Herrera, Terral, OK and Xavier King Herrera, Terral, OK; love of his life, Alex Alvarez, Terral, OK; sisters, Tina Wood, Duncan, OK, Laura Salgado, Canyon, TX, Lisa Marie Lambert, Duncan, OK and Rosa Newton, Comanche, OK and brother, Tony Flores, Nocona.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
