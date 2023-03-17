Alicia Inez Couch

November 25, 1940 – March 8, 2023

SAINT JO – Gilbert Lee ‘Bob’ Roberts, 82, died on March 8, 2023 at Medical City Denton.

A visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 17 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on March 18 at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Saint Jo with the Rev. Ricky Kerr officiating. Interment will follow at Illinois Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roy Sewell, Andrew Roy, Leeton Phillips, Don Reed, Richard Graves and Ralph Connor.

He was born on Nov. 25, 1940 in Fort Worth to Claude and Magnolia Roberts. In 1942, he was placed in the Lena Pope Orphanage home in Fort Worth where he was raised until he joined the United States Marine Corp in 1958 at the age of 18. He conducted his basic training in San Diego, CA and remained on active duty until 1961, where he went into the reserves and served until 1965.

Upon being honorably discharged from the military he went to work in Oregon as a tree logger. He then moved to Petrolia and become a roofer. He married Sharon Ruth Sewell on Dec. 23, 1976 in Saint Jo.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.

He is survived by his son, Rocky; two granddaughters and a host of brother and sister in laws.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Saint Jo.

Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.