SCHOOL NEWS

BHS one-act cast members earn All-Star Cast

Published

11 mins ago

on

Bowie High School’s one-act play, “Sweet Nothing in My Ear,” did not advance out of district competition on Thursday.
Lia Meier and Owen Hoffbauer both received All-Star Cast honors. Jacksboro, Holliday and Vernon advance.
No details were available at presstime for the Nocona one-act play that competed Wednesday.

SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie band students compete in solo, ensemble; 29 advancing to state

Published

3 days ago

on

03/01/2023

By

It was a very busy weekend for the Bowie High School Band as they competed in solo and ensemble contests and the drumline took part in its first indoor competition.
Director German Torres said they took 42 students to Sanger on Saturday with 29 advancing to the state solo and ensemble contest in May.
“So many more students earned a division one on the solos as well; to say we are proud would be an understatement. Awesome job to these young ladies and gentlemen,” said the director.
The following students are state-bound after receiving a division one: Raquel Cole, Michelle Gonzalez, Vander Malone, Traycee Stewart, Tyler Malone, Austin Weber and Steven Esquivel.

Read the full story on all the students in your mid-week Bowie News.

SCHOOL NEWS

Jackrabbit Preview Feb. 27

Published

7 days ago

on

02/25/2023

By

All current eighth graders and any interested seventh graders, plus their parents are invited to attend the Jackrabbit Preview from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Bowie High School Cafeteria.
This will be an informational meeting discussing courses, pathways, expectations and more. There also will be booths with information on courses, clubs, sports and other activities.
A barbecue sandwich dinner for donations will be served. Proceeds benefit the BHS teacher fund.

SCHOOL NEWS

Prairie Valley Board presents TAPR report

Published

2 weeks ago

on

02/18/2023

By

Trustees of the Prairie Valley Independent School District met last week conducting the public hearing for its annual performance report and hearing monthly updates.
Superintendent Tim West said the 2021-22 Texas Academic Performance report was presented in a hearing. This report encompasses every aspect of school district operations from building maintenance and tax rates to student demographics. There were no public comments.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

