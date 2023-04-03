BHS one-act cast members earn All-Star Cast

It was a very busy weekend for the Bowie High School Band as they competed in solo and ensemble contests and the drumline took part in its first indoor competition.

Director German Torres said they took 42 students to Sanger on Saturday with 29 advancing to the state solo and ensemble contest in May.

“So many more students earned a division one on the solos as well; to say we are proud would be an understatement. Awesome job to these young ladies and gentlemen,” said the director.

The following students are state-bound after receiving a division one: Raquel Cole, Michelle Gonzalez, Vander Malone, Traycee Stewart, Tyler Malone, Austin Weber and Steven Esquivel.

Read the full story on all the students in your mid-week Bowie News.