Bowie baseball starts season at Graham
The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team traveled to their first tournament in Graham last week.
The Jackrabbits did not have everyone from basketball, but still did well enough go 2-2 during the two days.
The first day saw Bowie start off well beating Clyde 3-0 in a low-scoring full game. Troy Kesey, Cy Egenbacher and Edgar Regaldo each drove in one run each. On the mound Edmond DeLeon pitched a complete game shut out allowing only three hits while striking out nine batters and walking no one.
The second game of the day was a 6-2 win against Hawley that also went seven innings. Kesey led the team with two RBIs and two doubles with his bat. Kynan DeMoss pitched six innings and struck out six while allowing one earned run. Egenbacher got the save pitching the final inning.
Saturday was a different story. Bowie lost to Breckenridge in a high scoring game 14-9. DeMoss led the team with two RBIs while Carson Sanders had three hits and scored three runs.
The final game of the tournament was a close 5-4 loss against tournament host Graham. Colby Nichols had two hits and one RBI to lead the team while Sanders on the mound struck out seven batters while allowing one earned run in 6.2 innings.
Bowie golf wins at Cleburne
The Bowie boy’s golf team again battled through windy and cold weather last week at Cleburne through two days on Friday and Saturday and again came out on top despite missing some members.
Playing at the Cleburne Spring Invitational, the team’s were consistent through both days, shooting 344 on the first day and improved one shot better on day two for 343.
The 687 total was 34 shots better than second place Maypearl and 36 shots better than third place Mansfield Timber Creek.
The Jackrabbits were led by Zac Harris who shot 79 the first day and 81 the second day which was good enough to edge out a golfer from Timber Creek by one stroke for the lowest individual score of the tournament.
Teammate Cy Egenbacher was not far behind shooting 84-81, which was good enough to tie for third place with a kid from Maypearl, but Egenbacher beat him in a scorecard playoff to earn the medal.
Bowie golfers Hunter Fluitt (91-85), Hunter Lea (90-98) and Case Curry (116-94) rounded out the team.
Bowie sending four girls to state, finish second as a team at the regional meet
The Bowie Lady Rabbits powerlifting team finished second overall at the regional meet on Saturday while qualifying four girls for the state meet.
The Lady Rabbits competed at the 3A R6 Regional Championship in Bells High School in the division I category against girls from 13 other schools.
At the end of a long day, four Bowie girls finished second or better in their weight classes.
Jordan Vaught and Laisha Johnson both finished first in their weight classes. Johnson won the 123 pound weight class. Her 715 total was 55 pounds more than second place, with her 165 bench and 285 deadlift several pounds more than her competitors.
Vaught won the 220 pound weight class by even more. Her 875 total was 85 pounds more than second place.
Her 205 bench press and 340 deadlift were each 50 or more pounds ahead of her competition. In fact, regardless of weight class, Vaught’s bench press was the second most of any of the competitors in their division.
Haley Henry and Kinley Russell both got second in their weight classes to move on. Henry competed in the 105 weight class and her 555 total was only 30 pounds off from first place. Her 220 squat was the best of all her competitors in her weight class.
Russell’s 710 total in the 132 pound weight class was 100 pounds behind first place, but she was also comfortably 125 pounds ahead of third place. Her 170 bench press equaled the highest of her competitors.
Not all Lady Rabbits who competed qualified for state. Alleson Aguirre also competed in the 132 weight class where she finished with 500 total in seventh place.
Myra Anderson competed in the 165 weight class, but did not complete a lift while busting out.
Still, with four girls qualifying for the state meet the Bowie Lady Rabbits scored 24 points which was good for second place, finishing three points ahead of Boyd and Whitseboro in third place and four points ahead of Pilot Point in fourth place.
Only Iowa Park, who had seven girls qualify for state and 12 girls score points, ran away with the regional title.
The state meet is scheduled for March 14-17 at Comerica Center in Frisco, with the 3A big schools starting at 1:30 p.m. on March 16.
Lady Indians fall at regional final to Lipan
The magical undefeated roller coaster the Nocona Lady Indians rode all season ended on Saturday in the regional final against Lipan.
Nocona fell to the 2A state power 50-36, finishing one game short of the state tournament and suffering its only loss of the season.
Nocona came into the tournament first having a rematch against a Muenster team that had given the Lady Indians their closest game of the regular season.
Only three games all regular season saw Nocona win by less than double-digits and the closest one was a 41-37 win against the Lady Hornets back during the holiday tournament.
Muenster was not super highly rated, coming in at 11th on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, but the stakes were higher and the Lady Hornets had knowledge they could hang with the Lady Indians team that was blowing everyone else away.
The game was ugly from start to finish. Neither team could buy a basket, especially in the first quarter. With less than a minute to play, the first points of the game were scored on a free throw.
Nocona led by the soccer score 1-0 after the first quarter.
Things could only go better for both sides the rest of the game and while they did, neither team scored at a great pace like they are capable. Muenster was trying to run its guards off screens and pound its big, but not tall, post player inside to no success. Nocona tried to find openings in transition, but those were few and far between.
The Lady Hornets had tough perimeter defenders ready to challenge the Lady Indians players in isolation and had help waiting in the paint.
For both teams any outside shots in the first half were not going, as if there seemed to be something wrong with the ball or rim, but it was just one of those nights.
Nocona led only 12-7 at halftime.
The Lady Indians tried to change some stuff up on defense, bringing more pressure to try and create some transition opportunities off of turnovers.
It was not quite as low scoring as the first half had been, but still neither team was running and gunning like they would like.
Nocona built up its biggest lead up 23-14, but did not close the quarter well with Muenster making it 23-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
With a bit of a lead still midway through the final period, the Lady Indians were able to close out the game by stalling and drawing free throw attempts. While Nocona did not make the Lady Hornets pay as much as it could have by making only 5-11, it was enough to close out the game, winning 35-29.
They had less than 24 hours until they had to play a Lipan team that looked utterly dominant in its 70-25 win against Cooper the game before.
Lipan was rated right along side Nocona among the top five no matter which poll you looked at as the team had only two losses on the year. Lipan won the state title as recently as 2021 and came up one game short of returning to the state tournament last year by falling to Stamford in the regional final.
The first quarter proved to be the biggest separator. Lipan had a size advantage inside and early tried to feed that post player. It was not the first time for the undersized Nocona who did a good job all year sending help to be feisty.
Unfortunately, Lipan had a shooter ready to take advantage of the passes back outside. With Nocona leading 6-5 after four minutes into the game, Lipan went on a 17-5 run to end the first quarter. Hanna Gaylor made five 3-pointers and scored 16 points during the quarter as Lipan took control and led 22-11 heading into the second quarter.
Nocona was shaken and no matter what it did could not get back into the game.
Early in the second quarter Nocona cut the lead down to 22-16, but Lipan answered. Anytime Nocona would try to double-down on stopping either perimeters shots or down in the post, Lipan would counter with steady scoring in the other area.
Nocona was having a better shooting day than it did in its first game, but the two players it relies on for the bulk of its scoring, Meekins and Smith, were getting hounded and no points were coming easy.
Lipan tried to deny Meekins which disrupted some of the flow of Nocona’s ball movement, but it’s not like it kept her from getting the ball.
Really the final three quarters were close and competitive with Lipan only outscoring Nocona by three points. Unfortunately, with the team down 11 after the first quarter, that meant Nocona was never able to go on a run of its own to get back into the game.
Nocona tried to bring pressure late to try and prevent Lipan from stalling, but the lack of substitutions meant it was only effective for a short bit before fatigue set in.
Even before Smith fouled out with 2:18 left in the game, the writing was on the wall for all but the most enthused fan who did not want to believe the magic carpet ride was ending.
Lipan won 50-36.
