SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie High Winterguard competes at NTCA Novice Championships
The Bowie High School Winterguard competed at the NTCA Winterguard Novice Championships on March 11. Composed of high school and junior high students, directors said they worked very hard all season and gave their best performance. The guard placed ninth. Junior high students were: Jodi Duke, Christopher Komlosi, Adryana Torres and Kimberly Wagner. High school students were: Mattie Adams, Ethan Allred, Maddie Ashford, Kara Baker, Kaylee Bowman, Joey Evans, Shannon Evans, James Fitch, Brooklyn Lavoie, Candence McKee and Tracy Stewart. The group will perform at the band’s Cake Spin March 25. (Courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS
Saint Jo ISD Education Foundation readies spring fundraiser
The Saint Jo Independent School District Education Foundation has scheduled its spring fundraiser for March 31 at Blue Ostrich Winery.
“Growing our future” is the theme for the evening that begins at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, wine and a silent and live auction, all to raise money for student scholarships, dual credit tuition and teacher grants. Tickets are $50 per person.
Saint Jo ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization. Donations are tax-deductible as permitted by law.
To purchase tickets go to: stjoisdedufoun2023growingourfuture.eventbrite.com. Also visit the foundation’s Facebook page.
SCHOOL NEWS
Two BJH students advance to state science, engineering fair
Two Bowie Junior High School students advanced to the state contest after their showing at the Fort Worth Regional Science and Engineering Fair this past week.
Teacher Rachel Wesley said Ryley Baker and Xander Jones qualified for state which will be on March 25 at Texas A&M University. They are both seventh graders at BJH.
There were 10 students who competed at the fair from BJH. Sixth graders were Charly Alison, Giahna Cantu, J.D. Clark, Jessica Jones, Alena Zilfo and Davee McCandless. Seventh graders were Ryley Baker, Xander Jones, Stephanie Gonzalez and Sherlyn Chavez.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
BHS one-act cast members earn All-Star Cast
Bowie High School’s one-act play, “Sweet Nothing in My Ear,” did not advance out of district competition on Thursday.
Lia Meier and Owen Hoffbauer both received All-Star Cast honors. Jacksboro, Holliday and Vernon advance.
No details were available at presstime for the Nocona one-act play that competed Wednesday.
