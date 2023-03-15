Bowie High Winterguard competes at NTCA Novice Championships

Two Bowie Junior High School students advanced to the state contest after their showing at the Fort Worth Regional Science and Engineering Fair this past week.

Teacher Rachel Wesley said Ryley Baker and Xander Jones qualified for state which will be on March 25 at Texas A&M University. They are both seventh graders at BJH.

There were 10 students who competed at the fair from BJH. Sixth graders were Charly Alison, Giahna Cantu, J.D. Clark, Jessica Jones, Alena Zilfo and Davee McCandless. Seventh graders were Ryley Baker, Xander Jones, Stephanie Gonzalez and Sherlyn Chavez.

