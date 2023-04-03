SPORTS
Bowie loses in regional quarterfinals
The Bowie Jackrabbits playoff run came to an end on Tuesday night playing district foe City View for the third time this season.
The Mustangs won the game 65-50, marking their third win against the Jackrabbits this season to end Bowie’s unexpected playoff run.
The Jackrabbits were underdogs coming into the game, but that was nothing new. Bowie was not expected to win its last three games it had won against Holliday in the season finale, Peaster in the four overtime epic in the bi-district and against a solid Jim Ned team in the area round.
City View had more competition this season, but just finished ahead of Vernon and Holliday to win its third straight district title. The Mustangs had beaten the Jackrabbits twice in district by 19 and 17 points, but this was a different Bowie team hoping the third time would be the charm.
It was a packed and loud gym filled with supporters from both schools hoping to cheer their team on to a regional tournament appearance, City View hoping for its third straight and what would be Bowie’s first since the state title team in 2018.
The Jackrabbits came out swinging, scoring the game’s first six points and not allowing the Mustangs to score until halfway through the opening quarter.
Bowie’s biggest weakness in its matchup against City View is its lack of size in the post, which is where the Mustangs arguably top two players William Jordan and Kendrick Gibson do their best work.
City View was able to get some easy baskets in transition and in the halfcourt once the first shot went in and got the lead at the end of the quarter up 11-9.
The stretch in the second quarter was the most costly for Bowie in the game. Careless turnovers were turned into easy baskets. The Mustangs led by as many as 12 points at one point, but Bowie was able to cut the lead down to single-digits 31-22 at halftime.
The second half saw the Jackrabbits cut down on the turnovers, but were unable to stop City View’s offense. The Mustangs continuously drove into the paint in the second half against the man-to-man defense Bowie was playing. Even with extra defenders coming to try and help at the basket, it did not deter the City View players who drew a lot more free throw attempts than it did in first half.
The Jackrabbits were scoring at a decent pace, but with them unable to stop the parade of free throw attempts they found themselves trailing by more heading into the fourth quarter down 49-34.
It was the same story in the final period. Extra pressure from Bowie might have kept the game’s pace fast, but it did not stop the Mustangs enough for the Jackrabbits to make a big comeback.
City View would win with little drama at the end 65-50.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Kenzie Short signs
SPORTS
Bowie, Nocona softball teams play at second tournament
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had an up and down second tournament in Archer County last week.
The Lady Rabbits went 2-1-1 overall during the two day tournament.
Bowie first lost to a tough Windthorst team 14-4. Laney Oliver led the team with four RBIs while hitting a grand slam during the game.
The second game went better against Vernon Northside. The Lady Rabbits won 11-8 with 10 runs coming in the third and fourth innings.
Kenzie Short led the team with three RBIs, three hits and three runs during the game.
Kaylie Kinney pitched five innings and allowed no earned runs while striking out six.
The first game on Saturday was a high scoring 21-11 win against Archer City. Maddie Mandela led the team with five RBIs and a home run while Short drove in three runs. The team had 12 hits and drew nine walks to help fuel runs.
The final game was an unsatisfying tie against Seymour 7-7 after six innings had been played.
Haley Webb led the team with two RBIs. Kinney allowed one earned run while striking out five batters.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians played at their second tournament last week at Everman.
The Lady Indians went 1-2 overall during the two days of competition.
The first game against Arlington Heights did not go well as Nocona lost 13-0 with little going right.
The Lady Indians bounced back with a close loss against the tournament host Everman 11-9 in only three innings. Tobie Cable led the team with four RBIs and three hits. Kylea Wallace was second with two RBIs.
The final game against Fort Worth Southwest went Nocona’s way, winning 10-8. Skye Kirby led the team with four RBIs and Katy Barrett was second with three.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie baseball starts season at Graham
The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team traveled to their first tournament in Graham last week.
The Jackrabbits did not have everyone from basketball, but still did well enough go 2-2 during the two days.
The first day saw Bowie start off well beating Clyde 3-0 in a low-scoring full game. Troy Kesey, Cy Egenbacher and Edgar Regaldo each drove in one run each. On the mound Edmond DeLeon pitched a complete game shut out allowing only three hits while striking out nine batters and walking no one.
The second game of the day was a 6-2 win against Hawley that also went seven innings. Kesey led the team with two RBIs and two doubles with his bat. Kynan DeMoss pitched six innings and struck out six while allowing one earned run. Egenbacher got the save pitching the final inning.
Saturday was a different story. Bowie lost to Breckenridge in a high scoring game 14-9. DeMoss led the team with two RBIs while Carson Sanders had three hits and scored three runs.
The final game of the tournament was a close 5-4 loss against tournament host Graham. Colby Nichols had two hits and one RBI to lead the team while Sanders on the mound struck out seven batters while allowing one earned run in 6.2 innings.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
