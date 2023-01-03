Bowie, Nocona softball teams play at second tournament

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had an up and down second tournament in Archer County last week.

The Lady Rabbits went 2-1-1 overall during the two day tournament.

Bowie first lost to a tough Windthorst team 14-4. Laney Oliver led the team with four RBIs while hitting a grand slam during the game.

The second game went better against Vernon Northside. The Lady Rabbits won 11-8 with 10 runs coming in the third and fourth innings.

Kenzie Short led the team with three RBIs, three hits and three runs during the game.

Kaylie Kinney pitched five innings and allowed no earned runs while striking out six.

The first game on Saturday was a high scoring 21-11 win against Archer City. Maddie Mandela led the team with five RBIs and a home run while Short drove in three runs. The team had 12 hits and drew nine walks to help fuel runs.

The final game was an unsatisfying tie against Seymour 7-7 after six innings had been played.

Haley Webb led the team with two RBIs. Kinney allowed one earned run while striking out five batters.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians played at their second tournament last week at Everman.

The Lady Indians went 1-2 overall during the two days of competition.

The first game against Arlington Heights did not go well as Nocona lost 13-0 with little going right.

The Lady Indians bounced back with a close loss against the tournament host Everman 11-9 in only three innings. Tobie Cable led the team with four RBIs and three hits. Kylea Wallace was second with two RBIs.

The final game against Fort Worth Southwest went Nocona’s way, winning 10-8. Skye Kirby led the team with four RBIs and Katy Barrett was second with three.

