Bowie School facilities committee studies preliminary concept drawings

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

While a major change in the school calendar was the dominant topic at the Bowie Independent School District meeting Tuesday, there also were preliminary building concept drawings presented by the facilities committee.

This group of citizens and staff have been reviewing massive amounts of information about building needs and what might be the best option to start for district improvements.

Superintendent Blake Enlow showed the board preliminary drawings from Harper Perkins Architects including one that would include the construction of a new intermediate campus on land next to the present junior high and renovations to the present intermediate where it could house the junior high students.

He also noted administration and departments such as Disciplinary Alternate Education and the Accelerated Learning Academy located in buildings on Orchard Street also could move into the present junior high building.

A new building next to the junior high would face Tarrant Street and could house up to 600 students allowing for growth. At this time there are about 400 students in grades three-five.

Enlow explained the drawing for the intermediate renovation would flip the present front entry to the middle of the building after the road that cuts through the center of the property is closed. A central vestibule would be the main entry and open to the other wings. Originally the high school, this campus has multiple buildings that stand separate from the main building. With this design, all of the buildings would be enclosed to improve security, plus a storm shelter would be created along with a second practice gym with 250 seats.

