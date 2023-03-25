NEWS
Bowie School facilities committee studies preliminary concept drawings
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
While a major change in the school calendar was the dominant topic at the Bowie Independent School District meeting Tuesday, there also were preliminary building concept drawings presented by the facilities committee.
This group of citizens and staff have been reviewing massive amounts of information about building needs and what might be the best option to start for district improvements.
Superintendent Blake Enlow showed the board preliminary drawings from Harper Perkins Architects including one that would include the construction of a new intermediate campus on land next to the present junior high and renovations to the present intermediate where it could house the junior high students.
He also noted administration and departments such as Disciplinary Alternate Education and the Accelerated Learning Academy located in buildings on Orchard Street also could move into the present junior high building.
A new building next to the junior high would face Tarrant Street and could house up to 600 students allowing for growth. At this time there are about 400 students in grades three-five.
Enlow explained the drawing for the intermediate renovation would flip the present front entry to the middle of the building after the road that cuts through the center of the property is closed. A central vestibule would be the main entry and open to the other wings. Originally the high school, this campus has multiple buildings that stand separate from the main building. With this design, all of the buildings would be enclosed to improve security, plus a storm shelter would be created along with a second practice gym with 250 seats.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Bowie ISD Trustees approve four-day school week for 2023-24
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
After two failed motions Monday night, Bowie Independent School District trustees finally approved a four-day school calendar for 2023-24.
The possibility has been in discussions for the last several months with the district’s calendar committee examining a variety of four- and five-day calendar options. BISD joins Nocona, Prairie Valley, Montague and Gold-Burg which all operate with some form of a four-day schedule. Forestburg and Saint Jo ISD each have committees looking into the options.
There were about a dozen people in attendance for this topic, and two parents were surprised when they found they were not allowed to ask questions in the discussion.
The board procedures require those wishing to make public comments to sign in and make those comments during that item early in in the agenda. Superintendent Blake Enlow said one of the administrators would be happy to call and talk with them the next day.
The board reviewed many of the pros and cons during its last meeting and during the public forum two weeks ago; however, they went through the major ones once more.
The basics of a four-day week would have the staff and students out of school on Fridays, with the staff coming in one Friday each month for professional development.
The exceptions would add one more day in October when parent-teacher conferences are required for kindergarten-fifth grades and in March when interim data is available. The school day would see 45 minutes added to the day on all campuses.
The early Wednesday release was eliminated from all calendar options. Students would only attend on Friday if invited for tutorials, attendance recovery or behavioral intervention. Based on the recommendation school would begin Aug. 7 and release on May 23. Staff would report on July 31.
The holiday schedule would remain the same except there is no Martin Luther King or President’s Day holiday. Curriculum Director Lee Ann Farris said the proposals mimic the present schedule, but on three-day weekends it is on a Friday not a Monday. When they return from Christmas break there would be one training/planning day.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Commissioners to receive 2021-22 financial audit report Monday
Montague County Commissioners will review the 2021-22 financial audit when they meet at 9 a.m. on March 27.
Michael Edgin of Edgin, Fleming and Fleming PC, will present the annual financial report to the court.
Staff from the Perdue Brandon Law Firm will report on delinquent tax collections and justice of the peace collections.
Commissioners will proclaim April Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Other topics include considering a contract with Syntrio Solutions LLC for upgraded cabling and phone system; a resolution for a grant for the 97th District Attorney’s office; software and professional service agreement with Southwest Data Solutions and the tax office; a cooperative purchasing agreement with the Sheriff’s Association of Texas; fence row clearing on Jakes Road in precinct two; final plat for lots in the North Bowie Estates and final plat for Lakeview Acres both in precinct two and replat of Nocona Hills, precinct four.
Friends reflect on how Coach Gayno Shelton touched their lives
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Gayno Shelton may have left the gym 33 years ago after a successful coaching career, but even after he left the hardwood this “diehard Jackarabbit” was still shaping young people and impacting lives during his retirement.
Legendary Bowie High School Coach Gayno Shelton died on March 19 and his loss is being mourned by the Bowie community and those familiar with high school sports during his 30-year career. Shelton has been in lagging health since last fall related to some heart issues and falls.
A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. on March 25 at Bowie Intermediate School gym, formerly the high school gym. After the service friends and family may gather in the former high school band hall to visit, share memories and enjoy finger foods. A private family burial will take place later. See the full obituary in today’s edition.
Born and raised in Duncan, OK, Shelton was active in football, basketball and baseball, and he also served as class president his senior year.
He attended Murray State College for two years and completed his education at Oklahoma State University and Austin College where he earned a bachelor of science degree. He later earned a master’s degree at North Texas State University.
Shelton served as Bowie High School’s head basketball coach from 1965-1990. His 25-year record at Bowie was 525 wins and 213 losses. He led his teams to 15 playoff appearances, 12 district championships, three district runner-ups, eight regional qualifiers, four regional finals, one regional title and a state championship.
Before coming to Bowie he was head coach at Gene Autry High School and Waurika High School. His career record was 621-249 across some 900-plus games.
Read the full feature on Gayno Shelton in the mid-week Bowie News as friends and former players reflect on the coach known as a “diehard Jackrabbit.”
