Bowie School Trustees may consider four-day week calendar recommendation
Returning from spring break, the staff of Bowie Independent School District will provide a series of updates to the school board including a possible recommendation for the 2023-24 calendar.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on March 21, moved from the regular night due to the holiday break. A four-day school week has been in discussion for several months as other county schools go to four-day. Nocona ISD two weeks ago voted to make the changes, leaving just Bowie, Saint Jo and Forestburg the only county schools not on some form of the shorter week.
A district survey of parents and staff indicated about 70% supported the change. A recent public meeting outlined the possible options with less than 30 people in attendance, many of whom were teachers and staff.
School calendar consideration and the purchase of welders not to exceed $45,000 for the career technology program are the only action items.
Superintendent Blake Enlow will report to the board about the December water damage in school buildings, give updates on the facilities committee and Enterprise Fleet Management. Other administrators also will give monthly reports.
City crew extends water line for new business
City of Bowie water department crew members were busy at Jackson and Roach Streets mid-week cutting the street to lay a new eight-inch water line. Public Works Director Stony Lowrance said the larger line will expand service for the new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree location on State Highway 59, which is under construction. The present store across the street will move into the new location when it is completed. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Court to bid radio upgrades, approves office, building improvements
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Commissioners approved a pair of office and building improvements during their Monday meeting using the federal COVID funds to pay for them.
Commissioner Bob Langford presented a proposal for Hutto Stone Solutions to replace the countertops in the tax office at $21,000. He explained the problem with the counters was brought to his attention about two years ago as the Formica is coming off and broken off creating sharp edges.
This proposal is for a granite-type product that has smooth edges and round corners. It will cover several built-in desks, as well as the long customer counters.
The court also approved sealant for the base of the courthouse to help keep water from seeping in between the foundation and the ground.
The county will go out for bids for upgrading existing fire, EMS and sheriff radio transmitters and adding new service to the Forestburg radio tower, which will soon be under construction.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Jackrabbits welcome new cheer squad
Bowie High School presented its 2023-24 cheerleading squad this past week. They are: (Back) Grasey McFarland, Kailyn Bettis, Mike Mayfield, Hadley Morris, Calie Curry, Parker Riddle and Jaci Frie. (Front) Co-Captain Katherine Curry, Haley Henry, Mascot Marly Austin, Captain Kinley Russell, Brenley Green and Lily Hamilton. (Courtesy photo)
