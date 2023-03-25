CASA Red River plans ‘Flirty ’40s’ fundraiser for April 15

The Cost of Freedom Tribute is coming to Wise County March 29-April 2 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur.

This unique exhibit honoring America’s veterans will be open 24 hours with free admission and free parking. The event is hosted by the Wise County Veterans Group, which has a museum in Bridgeport. The mission of the museum is to provide a tangible experience for visitors that tells the stories of our nation’s wars from the perspective of our veterans, and most particularly those from Wise County.

Wise County Veterans Memorial Park is located in Decatur. The Cost of Freedom Exhibit will be at the fairgrounds located at 3101 Farm-to-Market Road 51.

The exhibit consists of a traveling Vietnam wall with 144 panels containing names of casualties; an Afghanistan and Iraq warrior tribute with 34 panels; a 911 tribute with 12 panels of tower casualties; 1914-1968 covering both World Wars, Korean, Vietnam, Cold War and USS Pueblo; 1979-89 covering the Iran hostage situation, El Salvador War, USMC Beirut, Grenada invasion, Libyan air attack, USS Stark attack and Panama invasion; and 1990-2021 for Desert Storm, Somalia, Khobar Towers, USS Cole attack, Fort Hood attack, Benghazi and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

The event will be heralded with a motorcycle escort on March 28 ending at the fairgrounds. The wall will be set up with opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. on March 29. An information booth will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with locators to find your veteran. There will be guest speakers and recognition of fallen Wise County veterans.

March 29 also is National Vietnam Veterans Day. March 30-31 school field trips are encouraged. On March 31 law enforcement and first responders will be recognized in the afternoon.

On April 1 there will be guest speakers Wise County veterans from the Vietnam War. On April 2 there will be a ride to the memorial and closing ceremonies at 3 p.m.