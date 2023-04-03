COUNTY LIFE
Come learn to make sausage
The Forestburg Community Service Club invites you to come learn how to make your own sausage at 2 p.m. on March 4 at the community center.
Learn how to make sausage from any meat. Bring a notepad, everything else will be supplied. Samples will be provided at the end of class.
No registration is required, just show up, learn and enjoy the two hours.
COUNTY LIFE
Unaccompanied veteran burial March 8
On Wednesday, March 8 at 11 a.m.sharp, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice James E. Bridgford. Born on April 15, 1949, Seaman Apprentice Bridgford served from December 1966 to April 1970. Seaman Apprentice Bridgford received the National Defense Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star.
Seaman Apprentice Bridgford is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Navy Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.
Seaman Apprentice Bridgford will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.
The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that NO Veteran is EVER left behind.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie, Nocona compete with one-act plays March 1, March 2
Two Montague County high schools will compete for district one-act play honors this week. Bowie travels to Graham and Nocona to Archer City High School.
Bowie
Bowie High School’s one-act play, “Sweet Nothing in My Ear” will be presented at district competition on March 2 at Graham Memorial Auditorium.
The Bowie cast and crew expect to perform about 11 a.m. on March 2. The public is welcome to attend and there is a $5 entry fee.
Nocona
Nocona High School will perform “The Bethrothed” by Jerome McDonough at 2 p.m. on March 1 at Archer City High School. Nocona will be the final play of the day.
Olney is the first play at 2 p.m., followed by Petrolia, Seymour, Archer City and Nocona.
Read the full story with cast and crew in your mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Spring Book Sale opens next week
The spring book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Bowie Library begins on March 9 in the library meeting room.
This popular event will have hardback and paperback books for adult and children. There is always a good selection of fiction and non-fiction books, plus videos and other items too numerous to mention.
All proceeds of this event go to the Bowie Public Library. The Friends purchase items the library needs and support its projects.
Come early for the best selection, but new titles appear every day of the sale. It’s time to stock for those spring afternoons.
Times and dates of the sale are: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on March 9; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on March 10 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 11
Trending
-
NEWS3 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS3 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case