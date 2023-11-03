Commissioners to meet twice Monday

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet twice on March 13.

A public hearing was posted for 8:45 a.m. to receive comments on two road issues: Naming a private road off Hopewell Road to Preamble Way in precinct two and consider closing, the remainder of Elm Street, Bonham Street and Smith Street in Belcherville, all located in precinct three.

Any action on these topics will be done in the regular meeting at 9 a.m.

Several building improvements will be discussed including paying Hutto Stone Solutions out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds for countertops in the tax offices with a 50% deposit for materials to start.

The court also will discuss paying Century Weatherproofing Inc. $5,822.40 out of the CARES funds for sealant around the base of the courthouse.

Commissioners will go out for sealed bids for upgrading existing fire, EMS and sheriff radio transmitters and adding new service to the Forestburg tower.

Other topics will include accepting unanticipated revenue of $900 from Texas Association of Counties health employees benefit program; review the 2023 CareFlite membership renewal; accept the constables’ racial profiling reports.