Commissioners to meet twice Monday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet twice on March 13.
A public hearing was posted for 8:45 a.m. to receive comments on two road issues: Naming a private road off Hopewell Road to Preamble Way in precinct two and consider closing, the remainder of Elm Street, Bonham Street and Smith Street in Belcherville, all located in precinct three.
Any action on these topics will be done in the regular meeting at 9 a.m.
Several building improvements will be discussed including paying Hutto Stone Solutions out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds for countertops in the tax offices with a 50% deposit for materials to start.
The court also will discuss paying Century Weatherproofing Inc. $5,822.40 out of the CARES funds for sealant around the base of the courthouse.
Commissioners will go out for sealed bids for upgrading existing fire, EMS and sheriff radio transmitters and adding new service to the Forestburg tower.
Other topics will include accepting unanticipated revenue of $900 from Texas Association of Counties health employees benefit program; review the 2023 CareFlite membership renewal; accept the constables’ racial profiling reports.
Gold-Burg, Saint Jo OAP advance to bi-district
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
One-act plays from Gold-Burg and Saint Jo High School will advance to bi-district after competing Tuesday with eight strong plays from across the area including Slidell, which also advances. Forestburg’s place was named the alternate.
The bi-district will be at Graham City Auditorium on March 23 with rehearsal for casts and crews on March 22.
Read the full story on the two advancing plays along with all the individual cast and crew awards all five of the area schools competing received.
Horton classic car collection goes up on Mecum website for April auction
Less than one month after the Horton Classic Car Museum permanently closed its doors in Nocona, the massive collection of vehicles will go up for bid in the Mecum Auction in Houston on April 13-15.
The slate of unique and classic vehicles was recently posted on the Mecum website. The popular museum closed on Feb. 22 and during the next week cars were moving in and out of the showroom as photos and inventory were taken after the cars had been sold.
The late owner Pete Horton built the museum and opened it in 2012 to showcase his more than 125 museum-quality classic cars he collected through his lifetime. Horton, a longtime Nocona businessman, died on Aug. 14, 2022.
The collection includes iconic vehicles such as a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner Convertible, a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback and an exemplary 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Convertible, as well as Horton’s extensive Corvette collection.
Spring book sale opens Thursday
The spring book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Bowie Library begins on March 9 in the library meeting room.
This popular event will have hardback and paperback books for adult and children. There is always a good selection of fiction and non-fiction books, plus videos and other items too numerous to mention.
All proceeds go to the Bowie Public Library. Come early for the best selection, but new titles appear every day of the sale.
Times and dates of the sale are: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on March 9; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on March 10 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 11.
