Court to bid radio upgrades, approves office, building improvements

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague County Commissioners approved a pair of office and building improvements during their Monday meeting using the federal COVID funds to pay for them.

Commissioner Bob Langford presented a proposal for Hutto Stone Solutions to replace the countertops in the tax office at $21,000. He explained the problem with the counters was brought to his attention about two years ago as the Formica is coming off and broken off creating sharp edges.

This proposal is for a granite-type product that has smooth edges and round corners. It will cover several built-in desks, as well as the long customer counters.

The court also approved sealant for the base of the courthouse to help keep water from seeping in between the foundation and the ground.

The county will go out for bids for upgrading existing fire, EMS and sheriff radio transmitters and adding new service to the Forestburg radio tower, which will soon be under construction.

