NEWS
Court to bid radio upgrades, approves office, building improvements
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Commissioners approved a pair of office and building improvements during their Monday meeting using the federal COVID funds to pay for them.
Commissioner Bob Langford presented a proposal for Hutto Stone Solutions to replace the countertops in the tax office at $21,000. He explained the problem with the counters was brought to his attention about two years ago as the Formica is coming off and broken off creating sharp edges.
This proposal is for a granite-type product that has smooth edges and round corners. It will cover several built-in desks, as well as the long customer counters.
The court also approved sealant for the base of the courthouse to help keep water from seeping in between the foundation and the ground.
The county will go out for bids for upgrading existing fire, EMS and sheriff radio transmitters and adding new service to the Forestburg radio tower, which will soon be under construction.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Jackrabbits welcome new cheer squad
Bowie High School presented its 2023-24 cheerleading squad this past week. They are: (Back) Grasey McFarland, Kailyn Bettis, Mike Mayfield, Hadley Morris, Calie Curry, Parker Riddle and Jaci Frie. (Front) Co-Captain Katherine Curry, Haley Henry, Mascot Marly Austin, Captain Kinley Russell, Brenley Green and Lily Hamilton. (Courtesy photo)
NEWS
Congressional staff from WF to visit Bowie
Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham reported staff from U.S. Congressman Ronnie Jackson’s office in Wichita Falls will be in Bowie at city hall, 307 N. Mason from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 22.
All citizens are welcome to come and seek help, ask questions or simply visit and get to know the staff.
NEWS
Bellevue to get new safety lighting
Two traffic safety features will be installed this week in Bellevue according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Adele Lewis, public information officer for the Wichita Falls TxDOT district, said poles, cables and warning flashers will be placed on the north side of U.S. Highway 287 at Hilltop Road. They also will go in on the south side of U.S. 287 at Farm-to-Market Road 1288.
The FM 1288 installation will take place on March 15 and the Hilltop Rd work on March 16.
Then on March 21 TxDOT will temporarily close U.S. 287 at night starting at 9 p.m. to string the cable across the freeway and attach the flashers over the main lanes.
These flashers are replacing the ones that were knocked down last year. U.S. 287 will have flashing amber lights as a warning.
Hilltop and FM 1288 will have red lights and require a stop for motorists.
This type of job will be postponed if poor weather conditions move into the area. Drivers should be cautious during these work periods.
