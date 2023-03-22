EDIBLES
Create a St. Patrick’s Day sandwich
(Culinary.net) In honor of the day when everyone is Irish, welcome family and friends to a traditional St. Patrick’s Day lunch with this Reuben Sandwich recipe.
Find more seasonal recipes at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Reuben Sandwich
Servings: 2
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened
- 4 slices rye and pumpernickel swirl bread
- 4 slices swiss cheese
- 6 ounces corned beef
- 2 tablespoons, plus 2 teaspoons, Thousand Island Dressing, divided
- 4 tablespoons sauerkraut
- Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat.
- Spread 1 tablespoon butter on one side of two bread slices. Place buttered side down in heated skillet. Add two slices cheese to each bread slice. Spread 2 tablespoons dressing over cheese slices. Add 3 ounces corned beef to each bread slice.
- Spread 2 teaspoons dressing over corned beef. Spread 2 tablespoons sauerkraut over corned beef.
- Spread remaining butter on one side of remaining bread slices. Place buttered side up on top of sauerkraut.
- Cook 4-7 minutes each side, flipping once, until golden brown and cheese is melted.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Bake bread to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
(Culinary.net) From hearty stews to minty pies, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are all about enjoying the flavors of the holiday. Whether you’re cooking up a full meal or simply serving appetizers, this Irish Potato Bread makes for a simple, tasty snack to feed your crowd.
Find more celebratory recipes at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to make recipe!
Irish Potato Bread
- 2 medium or large russet potatoes
- 1 egg
- 1 egg white
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 3/4 cup milk
- 2 tablespoons green onion, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds
- 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for dusting and kneading
- 1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Heat oven to 375° F.
- Peel potatoes. Slice one potato and boil in saucepan 15 minutes, or until tender. Remove potato from saucepan into large bowl. Mash potato then set aside.
- Grate second potato onto cloth. Wring potato in cloth to remove excess water. Add grated potato to mashed potato in large bowl. Add egg, egg white, oil, milk, onion, caraway seeds, 3 1/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Stir with wooden spoon until mixture is soft and sticky.
- Turn dough onto floured surface. Adding flour as needed, knead dough to form 8-inch round shape with slight dome. Place dough onto baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cut large “X” on top of dough about 1/2 inch deep.
- Bake 55 minutes until golden brown. Cool on wire rack 1 hour before serving.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Inspire creativity with fun snack hacks
(Family Features) School days offer nearly endless opportunities for learning and exploration in the classroom, but education doesn’t have to end with the final bell. Parents can ensure their students feel energetic, creative and confident by inspiring snack choices that are as smart as they are fun to make together.
Whether you’re whipping up a snack to send to school or your little learners need an energy boost before starting afternoon homework, creative snacking can help encourage inspiration. As a trusted ally with better-for-you and convenient whole-fruit lunchbox snacks kids can enjoy, Sun-Maid offers these easy tips and ways to embrace the fun side of snack time.
- Keep It Simple: Look for recipes with five ingredients or less so your children can show their artful nature without becoming overwhelmed. Plus, this often leads to a more budget-friendly at-home treat.
- Shop Together: Gathering ingredients and equipment is an important part of any recipe, and bringing your future chefs along helps them feel like it’s their creation from start to finish. Additionally, some important life lessons can be learned along the way, like how to navigate the store and compare costs.
- Provide Kid-Friendly Instructions: There are many ways kids can lend a hand in making their own snacks, like mixing ingredients, washing produce or arranging a plate or platter. However, some steps are best left to the adults – make sure to do any cutting, slicing or dicing before letting children take the reins, for example, then just enjoy the creative fun.
With childhood favorites like crackers, marshmallows and vanilla yogurt covered raisins, Gimme S’mores Trail Mix offers a perfect way to get young minds thinking in the kitchen. A little guidance is all it takes to teach them each step of the recipe to make a crafty, delicious treat. Plus, with only a few simple ingredients that just need to be mixed together, it’s a low-stress, low-mess way to cook up creativity.
For a healthier version of a snack time superstar, Apple Nachos combine sweet apples like Honeycrisp, peanut butter and versatile, whole-fruit Sun-Maid Raisins. Naturally made with nothing but grapes and California sunshine, these sweet raisins have been trusted as a better-for-you snack for kids and grown-up kids alike since 1912.
With zero grams of added sugars, they give parents the confidence they need to choose snacks that provide both great taste and nutrition for a happy and healthy family. As a household staple, they can be enjoyed as part of tasty recipes or as a standalone treat kids crave and parents approve.
Find more sweet ideas to inspire confidence and creativity at sunmaid.com.
Gimme S’mores Trail Mix
Prep time: 5 minutes
Servings: 6
- 1/2 cup Sun-Maid Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins
- 3 cups graham crackers, assorted flavors
- 1 1/2 cups colored mini marshmallows
- 2 cups slivered almonds
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- In large bowl, mix raisins, graham crackers, marshmallows, almonds and chocolate chips.
- Serve immediately, or store in airtight container up to 1 week.
Apple Nachos
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 1 minute
Servings: 4
- 5 sweet apples, such as Honeycrisp
- lemon juice (optional)
- 2 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1/2 cup Sun-Maid California Sun-Dried Raisins
- Wash and slice apples.
- Arrange one layer of sliced apples on serving plate. To keep apples from browning quickly, squeeze lemon juice on top, if desired.
- In microwave, melt peanut butter about 30 seconds until smooth.
- Drizzle 1 tablespoon peanut butter over first layer of apples. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup raisins.
- Repeat with remaining apples, peanut butter and raisins.
SOURCE:
Sun-Maid Raisins
EDIBLES
Produce shopping on a budget
5 strategies to save on fresh fruits and veggies
(Family Features) Cooking meals that bring your loved ones joy is often objective No. 1 but creating those flavorful favorites on an appropriate budget is an important aspect of well-rounded, family-friendly recipes. A few simple steps, like developing good grocery shopping habits, can put smiles on hungry faces without leaving a dent in your finances.
Consider these tips from the experts at Healthy Family Project along with its produce partners, which are on their 2023 Mission for Nutrition to improve access to fresh produce that’s essential in alleviating many public health and personal wellness challenges. This year’s partners are striving to be part of the improvement efforts by donating funds to increase the accessibility to fruits and vegetables in schools through the Foundation for Fresh Produce.
Make a List (and Stick to It)
When buying fresh produce, remember some items have a shorter shelf life. Limiting purchases to items on your list can help lower grocery spending while alleviating food waste.
Buy Local
Transportation cost is one of the biggest factors in the price of produce, meaning buying local, when possible, can help reduce your total at checkout.
Stock Up on Seasonal Produce
Although you can generally find any produce item at any time of year, this isn’t always an affordable practice. Knowing when your favorite fruits and veggies are in-season can save you money and allow you to use the freshest ingredients in family breakfasts like Protein-Packed Sausage Breakfast Muffins and Savory English Muffins.
Know Your Produce Department
The front or feature table of the produce department often offers the best deals. Don’t forget to look at the end caps on each produce aisle, which sometimes display seasonal items.
Befriend the Produce Manager
Throughout each week, a “hot buy” may come into the store that didn’t make it into the weekly ad. This happens with items at the end of their seasons, in particular, or if a crop is doing well. Chat with the produce manager at your local store and he or she may inform you of special prices.
Find more grocery savings strategies and family-friendly recipes at HealthyFamilyProject.com.
Protein Packed Sausage Breakfast Muffins
Recipe courtesy of Healthy Family Project
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 sweet onion, diced
- 1 pound turkey sausage
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup protein pancake mix
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
- In skillet over medium heat, cook sweet onion until translucent. Add turkey sausage and cook until no longer pink. Remove from heat.
- In large mixing bowl, lightly beat eggs. Add shredded cheese, pancake mix and cooked sausage; mix well.
- Fill prepared muffin cups about 3/4 full with mixture. Bake 18-20 minutes, or until golden brown on top.
Savory English Muffins
Recipe courtesy of Healthy Family Project
- English muffins
- guacamole
- cherry tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon light cream cheese
- 1 tablespoon crumbled turkey sausage, sauteed
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon basil, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon balsamic glaze
- Toast English muffins and top with desired combinations of toppings, such as: guacamole, tomatoes and cilantro; cream cheese, tomatoes and turkey sausage; or egg, tomatoes, basil and balsamic glaze.
SOURCE:
Healthy Family Project
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS4 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS4 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case