COUNTY LIFE

Dancing to the Stars hits the dance floor Saturday

Published

5 mins ago

on

The tap dance countdown is on as many local celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the dance floor on March 25 to help raise scholarship money for Montague County students to attend North Central Texas College.
The Rotary Club of Bowie and the North Central Texas College Montague County Foundation have teamed up to bring back their popular fundraiser, a Dancing to the Stars Competition.
Doors open at the Bowie Community Center, at 6 p.m. with social networking. A catered dinner will be served in the gym.

Tickets are $50 each at the door.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

COUNTY LIFE

Real West Symposium April 28-30

Published

11 mins ago

on

03/22/2023

By

Things are going to get Western during the Sixth Annual Real West Symposium, April 28-30, in Saint Jo.
The Real West Symposium explores what the West was actually like in the 1800s. An authentic 1850s’ cowtown, Saint Jo, is located on the storied Chisholm Trail. With a tree-covered town square and authentic 1800s’ store fronts, it’s the perfect place for Western history to come to life.
This year’s noted speakers include:
•Michael Grauer, director of the Cowboy Hall of Fame
•Dr. Jody Guinn, director of the Texas Rangers Museum/Foundation
•Dr. Richard McCaslin of the University of North Texas
•Dr. Byron Price, retired director of the Charles M. Russell Center for the Study of the American West
•Art T. Burton, historian and authority on Bass Reeves, accompanied by Ernest Marsh, a Bass Reeves re-enactor
•Michael Martin Murphey, recording artist and authority on the music of the old West.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

COUNTY LIFE

St. Paddy’s Sip & Stroll a big hit despite the chill and wind

Published

54 mins ago

on

03/22/2023

By

Bowie Community Development coordinated the new St. Paddy’s Day Sip & Stroll with Me event that was hosted last Friday night by 25 participating merchants, who had requested a first-quarter event. The open house stores were spread out across downtown welcomed families and small groups going from store to store. (Above) The team at H&R Block were serving up warm Irish coffee which was welcomed by those walking outside in the chill of early spring.

Wise Mercantile joined the Sip & Stroll lineup following its recent grand opening in the newly renovated historic building Wise. (Photos by Barbara Green)
LaBelle Vintage Antique mall visits with its customers during Sip & Stroll.
COUNTY LIFE

Special section focuses on spring home and garden

Published

4 days ago

on

03/18/2023

By

The first official day of Spring arrives on March 20 and it’s time to dust off those winter doldrums and get your home brightened up and your yard prepared for the warming days of the new season when they arrive. Read The Bowie News Spring Home and Garden special section inside today’s edition.

