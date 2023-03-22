Dancing to the Stars hits the dance floor Saturday

The tap dance countdown is on as many local celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the dance floor on March 25 to help raise scholarship money for Montague County students to attend North Central Texas College.

The Rotary Club of Bowie and the North Central Texas College Montague County Foundation have teamed up to bring back their popular fundraiser, a Dancing to the Stars Competition.

Doors open at the Bowie Community Center, at 6 p.m. with social networking. A catered dinner will be served in the gym.

Tickets are $50 each at the door.

