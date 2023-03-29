COUNTY LIFE
Dancing to the Stars raises $54,498 for NCTC Foundation, Bowie Rotary
Dancing to the Stars returned to the stage Saturday night with seven couples vying for the mirror ball trophy and raising funds for scholarships and charitable projects.
More than 300 people attended the dinner and evening dancing competition. The audience was pumped up and vocal as the dancers took to the stage showing off hip hop, cha cha and the waltz.
This event was last presented in 2019 and stopped due to the pandemic. It first began in 2014 as a fundraiser for the North Central Texas College Bowie Foundation for scholarships for students and Bowie Rotary and its charitable projects. A total of $54,498 was raised.
Joseph Delgado and his wife Shayla won the trophy. Votes are cast by donating money in the name of each dancer and the couple also raises money. Their high energetic “Tootsie Roll” dance opened the show. Each couple had a two-minute routine.
Erick Steinkopff and Christie Craddock received the People’s Choice Award. Their catchy diner-themed cha-cha routine to “Made You Look” drew loud cheers as it ended the show.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Register to vote by April 6 for the May 6 ballot
Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds all eligible Texas voters to make sure they are registered to vote by April 6 to cast a ballot in the May 6 local elections.
In Montague County only the Nocona Independent School District will have an election.
Early voting begins on April 24 and runs through May 2. Election Day is May 6.
“If you are not already registered to vote in the upcoming local elections – there is still time. Make sure to submit your voter registration application to your county voter registrar by April 6 so you can have an opportunity to make your voice heard in your local community,” Secretary Nelson said.
If you’re already registered but need to update your address, you can do it all online.
“All eligible Texas voters should exercise their most sacred right by getting involved at the local level and casting a ballot in the upcoming May election, and that starts with getting registered,” he concluded.
Dancing to the Stars video
Eric Steinkopff and Christie Craddock perform "Made you look" at Dancing to the Stars 2023. This couple won the People's Choice Award.
CASA Red River plans ‘Flirty ’40s’ fundraiser for April 15
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Court Appointed Special Advocates celebrates their 40th anniversary serving the Red River area and will host a “Flirty ‘40s” party on April 15 at the Forum in Wichita Falls to mark the event and raise funds for the program.
The night will be filled with music from the Special Edition Band, food, desserts, a bar, prizes and casino games including poker, craps, blackjack and more. This fundraiser has been presented since 2017.
There are various sponsorship levels from platinum at $1,500 to gold at $600. General admission is $125. The party will be at the Forum. To learn more call CASA’s office at 940-766-0552 or stop by 808 Austin Street.
Proceeds go to the expenses of volunteers, office operations and essentially keeping the doors open and the volunteers on the road to help children.
CASA was established in Wichita Falls in 1983 and other communities have been added to its service area, including Montague County in 2017. CASA partnered with the Montague County Child Welfare Board several years ago to purchase a property that services as Patsy’s House in Bowie. Youngsters and their families can meet with CASA staff and law enforcement in a safe, non-threatened environment as possible abuse cases are investigated. Training also takes place in this office.
