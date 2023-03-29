Dancing to the Stars raises $54,498 for NCTC Foundation, Bowie Rotary

Dancing to the Stars returned to the stage Saturday night with seven couples vying for the mirror ball trophy and raising funds for scholarships and charitable projects.

More than 300 people attended the dinner and evening dancing competition. The audience was pumped up and vocal as the dancers took to the stage showing off hip hop, cha cha and the waltz.

This event was last presented in 2019 and stopped due to the pandemic. It first began in 2014 as a fundraiser for the North Central Texas College Bowie Foundation for scholarships for students and Bowie Rotary and its charitable projects. A total of $54,498 was raised.

Joseph Delgado and his wife Shayla won the trophy. Votes are cast by donating money in the name of each dancer and the couple also raises money. Their high energetic “Tootsie Roll” dance opened the show. Each couple had a two-minute routine.

Erick Steinkopff and Christie Craddock received the People’s Choice Award. Their catchy diner-themed cha-cha routine to “Made You Look” drew loud cheers as it ended the show.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

(Left) Joseph Delgado and his wife Shayla won the Mirror Ball Trophy, (Right) and Christie Craddock and Eric Steinkopff won the People’s Choice Award.

The prize mirror ball trophy and other special awards for the dancers.