Daylight Saving Time returns on March 12

An Archer County sex offender is behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child sexual abuse on March 6.

Jorge Estrada, 51, Mexico, was sentenced to 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, and 20 years for one count of sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, respectively.

The case was investigated by the Archer County Sheriff’s Office with the Texas Rangers.

“I am proud of the work my investigator and the Ranger did on this case. Because of their diligence, Archer County is a little bit safer tonight,”

said Sheriff Jack Curd after the plea.

