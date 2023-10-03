Earl Len Bailey

December 13, 1929 – February 26, 2023

BOWIE – Betty Lou Ingram Ice, 93, died on Feb. 26, 2023.

A family graveside service was on Feb. 28 at Center Point Cemetery.

She was born in Anna, TX on Dec. 13, 1929 to Tony Lee Ingram and Jessie Rowell Ingram at the beginning of the Great Depression and was their only child.

Following graduation from Whitewright High School, she attended and graduated from a secretarial college in Denison. She obtained an administrative office position at Kraft Foods in Denison following graduation. She then transferred to the Garland plant when it opened in 1949. Shortly thereafter, she met Doyce Kenneth Ice at First Baptist Church of Garland, where they remained lifelong members.

Following the birth of their first daughter, she transitioned to working at home. She returned to work at The Horchow Collection in the administrative office until she retired at the age of 55.

She is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Doyce Kenneth Ice.

She is survived by her children, Catherine Ice, Florida and Rhonda Ice Adams, Saint Jo, three granddaughters and two great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home.