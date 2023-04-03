COUNTY LIFE
Five area high schools compete in district one-act play contest on March 7
Five area high schools will compete at District 22A University Interscholastic League one-act competition on March 7 at Graham Memorial Auditorium.
The performances will begin at 10 a.m. on March 7 with plays back-to-back with a 30-minute lunch break after the third show. Forestburg opens the day followed by Flower Mound Universal, Bellevue, Gold-Burg, Saint Jo, Slidell, Trivium Academy and Prairie Valley. There is a $5 admission fee.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News and see who will be performing in the school plays and what the play is all about.
COUNTY LIFE
Saint Jo Chamber meets on March 6
The March meeting of the Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce will be at 6:30 p.m. on March 6 at The Real Estate Station.
Board members are working on the upcoming sporting clay event on May 12 where the chamber is teamed up with the Montague County Child Welfare Board.
There also will be updates on membership the website and the recently approved Film Friendly designation for Saint Jo.
COUNTY LIFE
Come learn to make sausage
The Forestburg Community Service Club invites you to come learn how to make your own sausage at 2 p.m. on March 4 at the community center.
Learn how to make sausage from any meat. Bring a notepad, everything else will be supplied. Samples will be provided at the end of class.
No registration is required, just show up, learn and enjoy the two hours.
COUNTY LIFE
Unaccompanied veteran burial March 8
On Wednesday, March 8 at 11 a.m.sharp, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice James E. Bridgford. Born on April 15, 1949, Seaman Apprentice Bridgford served from December 1966 to April 1970. Seaman Apprentice Bridgford received the National Defense Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star.
Seaman Apprentice Bridgford is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Navy Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.
Seaman Apprentice Bridgford will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.
The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that NO Veteran is EVER left behind.
