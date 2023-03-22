Friends reflect on how Coach Gayno Shelton touched their lives

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Gayno Shelton may have left the gym 33 years ago after a successful coaching career, but even after he left the hardwood this “diehard Jackarabbit” was still shaping young people and impacting lives during his retirement.

Legendary Bowie High School Coach Gayno Shelton died on March 19 and his loss is being mourned by the Bowie community and those familiar with high school sports during his 30-year career. Shelton has been in lagging health since last fall related to some heart issues and falls.

A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. on March 25 at Bowie Intermediate School gym, formerly the high school gym. After the service friends and family may gather in the former high school band hall to visit, share memories and enjoy finger foods. A private family burial will take place later. See the full obituary in today’s edition.

Born and raised in Duncan, OK, Shelton was active in football, basketball and baseball, and he also served as class president his senior year.

He attended Murray State College for two years and completed his education at Oklahoma State University and Austin College where he earned a bachelor of science degree. He later earned a master’s degree at North Texas State University.

Shelton served as Bowie High School’s head basketball coach from 1965-1990. His 25-year record at Bowie was 525 wins and 213 losses. He led his teams to 15 playoff appearances, 12 district championships, three district runner-ups, eight regional qualifiers, four regional finals, one regional title and a state championship.

Before coming to Bowie he was head coach at Gene Autry High School and Waurika High School. His career record was 621-249 across some 900-plus games.

Read the full feature on Gayno Shelton in the mid-week Bowie News as friends and former players reflect on the coach known as a “diehard Jackrabbit.”