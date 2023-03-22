NEWS
Friends reflect on how Coach Gayno Shelton touched their lives
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Gayno Shelton may have left the gym 33 years ago after a successful coaching career, but even after he left the hardwood this “diehard Jackarabbit” was still shaping young people and impacting lives during his retirement.
Legendary Bowie High School Coach Gayno Shelton died on March 19 and his loss is being mourned by the Bowie community and those familiar with high school sports during his 30-year career. Shelton has been in lagging health since last fall related to some heart issues and falls.
A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. on March 25 at Bowie Intermediate School gym, formerly the high school gym. After the service friends and family may gather in the former high school band hall to visit, share memories and enjoy finger foods. A private family burial will take place later. See the full obituary in today’s edition.
Born and raised in Duncan, OK, Shelton was active in football, basketball and baseball, and he also served as class president his senior year.
He attended Murray State College for two years and completed his education at Oklahoma State University and Austin College where he earned a bachelor of science degree. He later earned a master’s degree at North Texas State University.
Shelton served as Bowie High School’s head basketball coach from 1965-1990. His 25-year record at Bowie was 525 wins and 213 losses. He led his teams to 15 playoff appearances, 12 district championships, three district runner-ups, eight regional qualifiers, four regional finals, one regional title and a state championship.
Before coming to Bowie he was head coach at Gene Autry High School and Waurika High School. His career record was 621-249 across some 900-plus games.
Read the full feature on Gayno Shelton in the mid-week Bowie News as friends and former players reflect on the coach known as a “diehard Jackrabbit.”
NEWS
Band Cake Spin March 25
The Mighty Marching Maroon Band Cake Spin will be 5-9 p.m. on March 25 in the high school cafeteria.
There will be cakes galore for participants to try and win, along with live and silent auction items. Individual cake spin tickets are $1 each or an all night ticket is $20. Performances will be given by the school bands, choirs, winterguard and indoor percussion.
NEWS
Bowie FFA Fish Fry March 31
The Bryant Whitaker Memorial Scholarship Fish Fry will begin at 5 p.m. and serve until sell-out on March 31 in the Bowie High School cafeteria.
Dinner is by donation only as proceeds go to scholarships for Bowie FFA members. Catfish and all the trimmings will be served by Keith Walker and Friends.
NEWS
Spring expected to be slow to warm up
The first “official” day of Spring arrives March 20 sparking the anticipation of gardeners, farmers and ranchers who look forward to sunshine and warmth.
In the northern hemisphere spring will arrive at 5:24 p.m. on March 20 with the arrival of the spring equinox. However, the season on paper may differ from the actual forecast which the Farmer’s Almanac predicts may take its time in arriving and weather.com agrees.
According to the long-range outlook, temperatures will be slow to warm, in fact unseasonably cold temperatures may have their grip on parts of the nation. “We are predicting a soggy, shivery spring ahead,” states the almanac’s forecast. Weather.com forecasts March-May to be warmer than usual from the Southwest to the Southeast.
It continues it will be a wet and cool season for most places, in the southwest temperatures will be rising quickly. Spring will be “unusually active” over the nation’s heartland with frequent heavy to severe thunderstorms predicted.
Read the full story on what spring may bring in your weekend Bowie News including forecasts for rain and temperatures, the future of cattle and planning your garden.
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS4 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS4 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case