SPORTS
Girls compete at state powerlifting meet
Several Bowie and Nocona girl powerlifters competed at the state meet last week at Frisco.
While none of the girls brought home medals, four Lady Rabbits and two Lady Indians did a good job of representing their school on the biggest stage and all six lifters completed all three lifts at the meet.
Bowie competed in the still newly evolving divisions of 3A Division I.
Kinley Russell competing in the 132 pound weight class got the closest with getting a medal, which they award up to fifth place. Russell finished in sixth place with her 795 total just 15 pounds from fifth place. Still, the total was a season high for Russell.
Lady Rabbit Haley Henry was not far off, finishing in seventh place in the 105 class. Her 585 total also was only 15 pounds away from fifth place. Also like Rusell, her total was a new season high to end the season.
Laisha Johnson and Jordan Vaught both finished 13th competing in the 123 and 220 weight classes. Both set personal bests for the season with Vaught lifting 935 and Johnson lifting 720.
While none of the Bowie girls medaled, everyone’s goal no matter what place they get at state is to set a new personal record so they can at least say they were at their strongest while competing against the best. All four Lady Rabbits did that.
The two Nocona lifters competed in a division that combined 1A-2A schools. Kaitlyn Tiffner competed in the smallest division of 97 pounds and finished 12th overall. Her 395 total was a season high for her, improving by 15 pounds from her previous total.
Olivia Six finished 13th competing in the 181 class with her total of 635 in her final high school meet as a senior.
SPORTS
1A boys basketball all-district selections made
The area 1A all-district boy’s basketball lists have been released with the state tournament wrapping up a few weeks ago.
Slidell and Midway finished first and second in the district standings again meaning their players got many of the superlative and first team awards, but area players were still honored where they could be.
Third place Saint Jo had three first team selections with leading scorers Kile Thurman, Brice Durham and Collin Thomas. Devin Stewart earned second team honors while Dylan Brockman, Josh Vogel and Lee Yeley were honorable mention selections.
Prairie Valley got the final playoff spot and leading scorer Tyler Winkler earned the district’s offensive most valuable player award. Eli Croxton earned second team honors while Tyson Easterling, Dakota Fore and Trae Campbell earned honorable mention selections.
Bellevue had two first team all-district selections in Kason Roper and Jayson Gill. Leland Sims, Gavin Parr and Brayden Moore were named honorable mention.
Forestburg had post player Kyler Willett earn second team honors. Jesse Wadsworth, Jesus Sanchez and Nathan Payne were given honorable mention honors.
Gold-Burg guard Jayon Grace earned second team all-district. Aidan Foster, Rykir Evans and Jack Henry were named honorable mention.
SPORTS
Saint Jo teams have rough spring break week
Saint Jo softball
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost two tough games against 2A Muenster and Tioga on Monday and Tuesday.
The Lady Hornets won 16-1 and the Lady Bulldogs won 19-1 against the young Lady Panthers team.
While it is district play, these games against 2A opponents will not count against Saint Jo when it comes to district standings or postseason seeding for 1A teams.
Muenster did most of its damage in the first inning putting up 15 runs. The Lady Panthers then prevented the Lady Hornets from scoring in the second inning before scoring in the third inning. Payzlie Cervantes led off with a double and Taylor Patrick then drove her in with a single to prevent Saint Jo from getting shut out.
Muenster then scored one run to end the game by run rule 16-1.
Saint Jo baseball
The Saint Jo baseball team lost a tough rematch at Alvord on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won 7-0 against the Panthers.
Though it was disappointing for Saint Jo to lose again to 2A Alvord, Saint Jo did lose the previous week against the Bulldogs 14-1, so there was improvement.
The Panthers were only able to get five base runners on the entire game and had only three hits, with two coming from C Henson and the other from Mathew Butler-Everson.
SPORTS
Nocona softball drops two district games
The Nocona Lady Indians lost two district games on the road this week at Lindsay and Collinsville.
The Lady Indians lost a high scoring game 16-11 at Lindsay, before losing 19-4 by run rule at Collinsville.
Nocona was coming off a morale boosting run rule win against Era the following week. While the Lady Indians bats kept their same fire from that game, against the Lady Knights their defense was rough.
Lindsay scored at lead one run in all six innings it batted in. Nocona scored in bunches as well, but had scoreless innings in the third, fifth and seventh innings as it was playing catch up after the second inning until the end of the game.
Tobie Cable led the team with four RBIs and a home run and was even walked three times to prevent her from dealing more damage. Skye Kirby and Allie Sutton drove in two runs each as well while Avery Crutsinger had a team high three base hits.
As a team Nocona had 12 hits in the game and also drew 12 walks.
Unfortunately, Lindsay had 17 hits, with six being extra base hits. Combined with seven errors on defense, it was a recipe for a lot of runs to come through on just about any ball that was hit into play and Nocona could not keep up.
