Girls compete at state powerlifting meet

Several Bowie and Nocona girl powerlifters competed at the state meet last week at Frisco.

While none of the girls brought home medals, four Lady Rabbits and two Lady Indians did a good job of representing their school on the biggest stage and all six lifters completed all three lifts at the meet.

Bowie competed in the still newly evolving divisions of 3A Division I.

Kinley Russell competing in the 132 pound weight class got the closest with getting a medal, which they award up to fifth place. Russell finished in sixth place with her 795 total just 15 pounds from fifth place. Still, the total was a season high for Russell.

Lady Rabbit Haley Henry was not far off, finishing in seventh place in the 105 class. Her 585 total also was only 15 pounds away from fifth place. Also like Rusell, her total was a new season high to end the season.

Laisha Johnson and Jordan Vaught both finished 13th competing in the 123 and 220 weight classes. Both set personal bests for the season with Vaught lifting 935 and Johnson lifting 720.

While none of the Bowie girls medaled, everyone’s goal no matter what place they get at state is to set a new personal record so they can at least say they were at their strongest while competing against the best. All four Lady Rabbits did that.

The two Nocona lifters competed in a division that combined 1A-2A schools. Kaitlyn Tiffner competed in the smallest division of 97 pounds and finished 12th overall. Her 395 total was a season high for her, improving by 15 pounds from her previous total.

Olivia Six finished 13th competing in the 181 class with her total of 635 in her final high school meet as a senior.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.