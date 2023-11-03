COUNTY LIFE
Horton classic car collection goes up on Mecum website for April auction
Less than one month after the Horton Classic Car Museum permanently closed its doors in Nocona, the massive collection of vehicles will go up for bid in the Mecum Auction in Houston on April 13-15.
The slate of unique and classic vehicles was recently posted on the Mecum website. The popular museum closed on Feb. 22 and during the next week cars were moving in and out of the showroom as photos and inventory were taken after the cars had been sold.
The late owner Pete Horton built the museum and opened it in 2012 to showcase his more than 125 museum-quality classic cars he collected through his lifetime. Horton, a longtime Nocona businessman, died on Aug. 14, 2022.
The collection includes iconic vehicles such as a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner Convertible, a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback and an exemplary 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Convertible, as well as Horton’s extensive Corvette collection.
COUNTY LIFE
Gold-Burg, Saint Jo OAP advance to bi-district
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
One-act plays from Gold-Burg and Saint Jo High School will advance to bi-district after competing Tuesday with eight strong plays from across the area including Slidell, which also advances. Forestburg’s place was named the alternate.
The bi-district will be at Graham City Auditorium on March 23 with rehearsal for casts and crews on March 22.
Read the full story on the two advancing plays along with all the individual cast and crew awards all five of the area schools competing received.
COUNTY LIFE
Spring book sale opens Thursday
The spring book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Bowie Library begins on March 9 in the library meeting room.
This popular event will have hardback and paperback books for adult and children. There is always a good selection of fiction and non-fiction books, plus videos and other items too numerous to mention.
All proceeds go to the Bowie Public Library. Come early for the best selection, but new titles appear every day of the sale.
Times and dates of the sale are: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on March 9; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on March 10 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 11.
COUNTY LIFE
Tales ‘N’ Trails initiates conservation plans for Dell Motley’s leather artwork
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
When objects conservator Victoria Book Lupia first saw the massive leather artwork of Dell Motley, it took some time to grasp the mass of these creations that weigh more than 300 pounds and stand 7-8-feet tall.
Now that those two larger pieces have been unframed she is able to get a close-up view and look with admiration at the unique creativity of this leather artist whose work she has been asked to preserve.
The leather art collection of Dell Motley was gifted to Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in 1996, and while the museum was not completed for 13 more years, the collection is a major exhibit in the TNT. When the museum was being constructed two reinforced walls were built in the Benton Wall to hold them. At this time, the Lord’s Supper and the Fishermen hang in the hall along with other smaller parts of the exhibit.
The Good Shepherd and The Ten Commandments, two of four of her largest art pieces, have been in storage due to their size and they are now being considered for a major preservation project.
Nellann McBroom, TNT curator, said the board voted to take part in an assessment program with Legacy Conservation. The program is part of the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.
When Victoria Lupia visited the museum last May she noted these two pieces should be revamped to eliminate the plywood backing to something more conducive for preserving leather. McBroom said while that is the main goal, the change also will make them lighter weight to move and hang easier. The museum board has created a unique fundraising campaign where donors can adopt a part of the artwork based on the donation.
Read the full story about this major preservation program in your mid-week Bowie News.
