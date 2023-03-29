NEWS
Indictment left out of list from DA’s office, Bowie News story
The Bowie News has been informed one indictment was not included in the March 18 edition story on grand jury cases.
The story was written based on a list of cases sent over by the 97th District Attorney’s staff and each case from that list was in the story. District Attorney Casey Hall said it was an oversight one was left off.
“There is a special prosecutor on the case so it is not stored in our system, which generates the list. It was a simple mistake. My front office staff are not involved in case presentation anyway, and on special prosecutor cases, we are not involved at all. So, I am sure you can understand the oversight,” stated the DA in a March 24 email in response to the question from the News staff.
The indictment from the March 13 session which was not included was for Louis Randel Nobile, 69, Nocona, indecency with a child sexual contact, two counts, second-degree felony. The indictment states in two separate July 2021 instances there was alleged contact with a female under the age of 17. Bond was $50,000.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
The Bowie News apologizes for this error as we strive to always present all the news in a correct manner.
Montague County receives clean fiscal 2021-22 audit
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County received a clean audit for fiscal 2021-22 and moved forward with a major computer system project, both of which were approved during Monday’s meeting.
Michael Edgin, Edgin, Fleming and Fleming PC, presented the 81-page audit report, plus the single federal grant audit. Commissioner Roy Darden was absent.
County officials received a “clean opinion,” with no deficiencies or errors in general accounting rules. Some of the financial highlights were as follows:
• The county’s assets exceeded its liabilities at Sept. 30, 2022 by $33,106,076 (net position). Of that amount, only $13,607,980 may be used to meet the county’s obligations.
• During the year the county’s total net position increased by $19,46,470. The county’s expenses of $16,792,987 were less than program revenues of $7,020,125 and general revenues of $11,719,332.
• The total cost of programs increased $561,699 or 3% from the prior year.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Bowie ISD Trustees approve four-day school week for 2023-24
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
After two failed motions Monday night, Bowie Independent School District trustees finally approved a four-day school calendar for 2023-24.
The possibility has been in discussions for the last several months with the district’s calendar committee examining a variety of four- and five-day calendar options. BISD joins Nocona, Prairie Valley, Montague and Gold-Burg which all operate with some form of a four-day schedule. Forestburg and Saint Jo ISD each have committees looking into the options.
There were about a dozen people in attendance for this topic, and two parents were surprised when they found they were not allowed to ask questions in the discussion.
The board procedures require those wishing to make public comments to sign in and make those comments during that item early in in the agenda. Superintendent Blake Enlow said one of the administrators would be happy to call and talk with them the next day.
The board reviewed many of the pros and cons during its last meeting and during the public forum two weeks ago; however, they went through the major ones once more.
The basics of a four-day week would have the staff and students out of school on Fridays, with the staff coming in one Friday each month for professional development.
The exceptions would add one more day in October when parent-teacher conferences are required for kindergarten-fifth grades and in March when interim data is available. The school day would see 45 minutes added to the day on all campuses.
The early Wednesday release was eliminated from all calendar options. Students would only attend on Friday if invited for tutorials, attendance recovery or behavioral intervention. Based on the recommendation school would begin Aug. 7 and release on May 23. Staff would report on July 31.
The holiday schedule would remain the same except there is no Martin Luther King or President’s Day holiday. Curriculum Director Lee Ann Farris said the proposals mimic the present schedule, but on three-day weekends it is on a Friday not a Monday. When they return from Christmas break there would be one training/planning day.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Bowie School facilities committee studies preliminary concept drawings
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
While a major change in the school calendar was the dominant topic at the Bowie Independent School District meeting Tuesday, there also were preliminary building concept drawings presented by the facilities committee.
This group of citizens and staff have been reviewing massive amounts of information about building needs and what might be the best option to start for district improvements.
Superintendent Blake Enlow showed the board preliminary drawings from Harper Perkins Architects including one that would include the construction of a new intermediate campus on land next to the present junior high and renovations to the present intermediate where it could house the junior high students.
He also noted administration and departments such as Disciplinary Alternate Education and the Accelerated Learning Academy located in buildings on Orchard Street also could move into the present junior high building.
A new building next to the junior high would face Tarrant Street and could house up to 600 students allowing for growth. At this time there are about 400 students in grades three-five.
Enlow explained the drawing for the intermediate renovation would flip the present front entry to the middle of the building after the road that cuts through the center of the property is closed. A central vestibule would be the main entry and open to the other wings. Originally the high school, this campus has multiple buildings that stand separate from the main building. With this design, all of the buildings would be enclosed to improve security, plus a storm shelter would be created along with a second practice gym with 250 seats.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
