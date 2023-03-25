SPORTS
Jackrabbit golfers struggle at Abilene
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie boys golf team competed at the Diamondback National Golf Course in Abilene for a big tournament on Monday.
Coach Matthew Miller did not report what place the team got, but indicated the tournament was both big and deep of players and schools from bigger schools than the team usually competes with.
The team’s total was not its best, but it was not far off what it has been shooting, but for this tournament that was not enough to finish as high as it usually does.
Cy Egenbacher led the team shooting 80. Zac Harris was one shot behind shooting 87. Rayder Mann and Andrew Sandhoff rounded off the team’s scoring shooting 87 and 89 for a 337 total.
Hunter Fluitt shot 106 for the team, but it did not count towards it.
Hunter Lea competed as an individual and ended up shooting 85.
Miller thought his players had trouble stringing good holes together.
The bump in the competition has hopefully prepared the team for the district tournament next week. The Bowie Lady Rabbits team spent time at the district course this week instead of competing in a tournament.
It is scheduled for a two-day tournament on March 29-30 at River Creek Golf Course in Burkburnett.
SPORTS
Bowie boys, girls competed at different track meets
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie track teams went to two different meets this week with the boys going to Jacksboro and the girls competing at City View.
The Bowie boy’s team finished fourth overall while the Lady Rabbits team standing was not shared.
The Jackrabbits changed meets to Wednesday to allow any powerlifting boys the chance to compete since five were going to the state meet and it would have conflicted with Thursday’s original meet at City View.
Bowie came away with two first place finishes.
For the Lady Rabbits competing at City View, Neely Price and Amylee Valdez had the best individual finishes.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie Jackrabbits’ baseball takes district win against Vernon in final two innings
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team came on in the fifth and sixth innings to steal the win from Vernon at home on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits scored six runs in their final two innings to pull ahead 7-5 against the Lions.
Bowie came into the game following a disappointing loss to Iowa Park the previous week which meant it was at 1-1 in district play so far. Vernon came into the game with two losses against Jacksboro and Holliday, the Lions had only lost to the reigning district champ Eagles 2-1 with Cross Durham on the mound.
Vernon started him on Tuesday and Bowie answered with freshman Edmond DeLeon, who despite his age has been the best pitcher this season for the Jackrabbits.
DeLeon got off to a rough start in the opening inning. The Lions loaded the bases after a single and two walks with one out. Next batter hit a double to left field that scored two runs to put Vernon up 2-0.
DeLeon had runners at third and second, but struck out the next batter and induced an infield pop out to shortstop for out three to limit the damage.
SPORTS
Lady Indians earn post-season honors
(Top) Nocona sophomore basketball player Megyn Meekins earned Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state and all-region honors. (Below) Junior Skyler Smith earned TABC all-region honors. They helped lead the Lady Indians to the regional final before losing to eventual state champions Lipan.
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS4 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS4 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS5 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case