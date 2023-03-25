Jackrabbit golfers struggle at Abilene

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie boys golf team competed at the Diamondback National Golf Course in Abilene for a big tournament on Monday.

Coach Matthew Miller did not report what place the team got, but indicated the tournament was both big and deep of players and schools from bigger schools than the team usually competes with.

The team’s total was not its best, but it was not far off what it has been shooting, but for this tournament that was not enough to finish as high as it usually does.

Cy Egenbacher led the team shooting 80. Zac Harris was one shot behind shooting 87. Rayder Mann and Andrew Sandhoff rounded off the team’s scoring shooting 87 and 89 for a 337 total.

Hunter Fluitt shot 106 for the team, but it did not count towards it.

Hunter Lea competed as an individual and ended up shooting 85.

Miller thought his players had trouble stringing good holes together.

The bump in the competition has hopefully prepared the team for the district tournament next week. The Bowie Lady Rabbits team spent time at the district course this week instead of competing in a tournament.

It is scheduled for a two-day tournament on March 29-30 at River Creek Golf Course in Burkburnett.