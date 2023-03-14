December 31, 1956 – March 10, 2023

BOWIE – James Martin “Jim” Graham, 66, went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2023.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on March 15, at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Dr. Lonnie Moore officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Jim was born Dec. 31, 1956, in Atlanta, GA. He joined the United States Army at the age of 17. He was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division. During this time, he played semiprofessional football for the Army and served as a weight lifting coach. When his commitment was up, he went to Hardin Simmons University where he was a member of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. Upon graduation in 1982, he was commissioned as a first lieutenant. He was honorably discharged as a captain of the U.S. Army in 1990.

Jim married Janice (Johnson) on June 4, 1983, in Bowie. After being stationed at several army posts, they returned to Bowie in 1991 where they both became teachers at Bowie Elementary School. Jim spent 24 years as an educator in Bowie Independent School District. He was an avid supporter of all Jackrabbit sports. He also served on the Bowie City Council from 2015-2017.

Jim was a member of First Baptist Church where in the mid-1990s he led the Sunday school class for the residents of TK Ranch. Jim never met a stranger. He loved to talk to and get to know anyone and everyone. He had a generous spirit and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Jim had a soft spot for animals, especially his beloved dogs Copper, Brownie and Rocky.

Jim is survived by his wife, Janice and daughter, Michelle; his parents, Dick and Pat Hennings; brother, Richard Hennings and wife, Melissa; parents-in-law, Doug and Mary Johnson; brother-in-law, Jim Johnson and wife, Julie; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Woodson and husband, Tannon as well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bowie Animal Shelter.

Arrangements entrusted to White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

