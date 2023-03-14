OBITUARIES
James Martin “Jim” Graham
December 31, 1956 – March 10, 2023
BOWIE – James Martin “Jim” Graham, 66, went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2023.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on March 15, at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Dr. Lonnie Moore officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Jim was born Dec. 31, 1956, in Atlanta, GA. He joined the United States Army at the age of 17. He was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division. During this time, he played semiprofessional football for the Army and served as a weight lifting coach. When his commitment was up, he went to Hardin Simmons University where he was a member of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. Upon graduation in 1982, he was commissioned as a first lieutenant. He was honorably discharged as a captain of the U.S. Army in 1990.
Jim married Janice (Johnson) on June 4, 1983, in Bowie. After being stationed at several army posts, they returned to Bowie in 1991 where they both became teachers at Bowie Elementary School. Jim spent 24 years as an educator in Bowie Independent School District. He was an avid supporter of all Jackrabbit sports. He also served on the Bowie City Council from 2015-2017.
Jim was a member of First Baptist Church where in the mid-1990s he led the Sunday school class for the residents of TK Ranch. Jim never met a stranger. He loved to talk to and get to know anyone and everyone. He had a generous spirit and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Jim had a soft spot for animals, especially his beloved dogs Copper, Brownie and Rocky.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janice and daughter, Michelle; his parents, Dick and Pat Hennings; brother, Richard Hennings and wife, Melissa; parents-in-law, Doug and Mary Johnson; brother-in-law, Jim Johnson and wife, Julie; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Woodson and husband, Tannon as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bowie Animal Shelter.
Arrangements entrusted to White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Stanley Wayne Maxwell
March 30, 1949 – March 8, 2023
VASHTI – Stanley Wayne Maxwell, 73, died on March 8, 2023 at the Hospice of Wichita Falls.
A family visitation will be from 2 – 4 p.m. on March 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on March 13, at the Pleasant Mound Free Will Baptist Church of Buffalo Springs. Burial will follow at the Vashti Cemetery.
He was born in Bowie on March 30, 1949 to John Gray and Edith Jewel (Bibb) Maxwell. He graduated from Bellevue High School as valedictorian of his class in 1967. He attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls and graduated in 1971 with a bachelor of business. He worked for Beacon Insurance as an underwriter for more than 38 years.
He was a member of Pleasant Mound Free Will Baptist Church in Buffalo Springs for 52 years. He taught adult Sunday school classes and served as church treasurer for more than 25 years. He served as a deacon for 40 years. He married Mary Louise Dixon on Nov. 6, 1970 in Buffalo Springs.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wanda Jean Nored Pipkin and Glenda Kay Johnson; one grandson and his mother and father-in-law.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; sons, Jason, Oklahoma City and Jeremy, Archer City; 10 grandchildren; sisters, Nelda Riddle, Bowie and Vanita Thomas, Flower Mound; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Mound Free Will Baptist Church of Buffalo Springs, Hospice of Wichita Falls or Vashti Cemetery Association C/O Nancy Butler, 4400 FM 1288 South, Bellevue, TX 76228.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Roy William Webb
February 21, 1932 – January 3, 2023
MESQUITE – Roy William Webb, 90, died on Jan. 3, 2023.
Burial was at Restland Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
He was born Feb. 21, 1932 in Bowie to Tellas (Ted) and Winnie Webb. He married Bonnie Lee Webb on March 29, 1951 in Bowie. He was in the United States Army from 1952 – 1954, serving as a military police staff sergeant.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Lee Webb; parents, Tellas and Winnie Webb and siblings, Willis Webb, Charles Webb and Glenn Webb.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Webb; son, Jimmy Webb Sr; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
OBITUARIES
Bonnie Lee Webb
June 3, 1932 – December 25, 2022
MESQUITE – Bonnie Lee Webb, 90, died on Dec. 25, 2022, in Garland, TX.
Burial was at Restland Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
She was born to Herman and Cordie Leonard on June 3, 1932, in Bowie. She married Roy William Webb on March 29, 1951, in Bowie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Cordie Leonard, brother William “Bill” Leonard and one sister-in-law.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Webb; son, Jimmy Webb Sr; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Dolores Maye and husband Paul and one nephew.
