Kenzie Short signs
Bowie, Nocona softball teams play at second tournament
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had an up and down second tournament in Archer County last week.
The Lady Rabbits went 2-1-1 overall during the two day tournament.
Bowie first lost to a tough Windthorst team 14-4. Laney Oliver led the team with four RBIs while hitting a grand slam during the game.
The second game went better against Vernon Northside. The Lady Rabbits won 11-8 with 10 runs coming in the third and fourth innings.
Kenzie Short led the team with three RBIs, three hits and three runs during the game.
Kaylie Kinney pitched five innings and allowed no earned runs while striking out six.
The first game on Saturday was a high scoring 21-11 win against Archer City. Maddie Mandela led the team with five RBIs and a home run while Short drove in three runs. The team had 12 hits and drew nine walks to help fuel runs.
The final game was an unsatisfying tie against Seymour 7-7 after six innings had been played.
Haley Webb led the team with two RBIs. Kinney allowed one earned run while striking out five batters.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians played at their second tournament last week at Everman.
The Lady Indians went 1-2 overall during the two days of competition.
The first game against Arlington Heights did not go well as Nocona lost 13-0 with little going right.
The Lady Indians bounced back with a close loss against the tournament host Everman 11-9 in only three innings. Tobie Cable led the team with four RBIs and three hits. Kylea Wallace was second with two RBIs.
The final game against Fort Worth Southwest went Nocona’s way, winning 10-8. Skye Kirby led the team with four RBIs and Katy Barrett was second with three.
Bowie baseball starts season at Graham
The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team traveled to their first tournament in Graham last week.
The Jackrabbits did not have everyone from basketball, but still did well enough go 2-2 during the two days.
The first day saw Bowie start off well beating Clyde 3-0 in a low-scoring full game. Troy Kesey, Cy Egenbacher and Edgar Regaldo each drove in one run each. On the mound Edmond DeLeon pitched a complete game shut out allowing only three hits while striking out nine batters and walking no one.
The second game of the day was a 6-2 win against Hawley that also went seven innings. Kesey led the team with two RBIs and two doubles with his bat. Kynan DeMoss pitched six innings and struck out six while allowing one earned run. Egenbacher got the save pitching the final inning.
Saturday was a different story. Bowie lost to Breckenridge in a high scoring game 14-9. DeMoss led the team with two RBIs while Carson Sanders had three hits and scored three runs.
The final game of the tournament was a close 5-4 loss against tournament host Graham. Colby Nichols had two hits and one RBI to lead the team while Sanders on the mound struck out seven batters while allowing one earned run in 6.2 innings.
Bowie golf wins at Cleburne
The Bowie boy’s golf team again battled through windy and cold weather last week at Cleburne through two days on Friday and Saturday and again came out on top despite missing some members.
Playing at the Cleburne Spring Invitational, the team’s were consistent through both days, shooting 344 on the first day and improved one shot better on day two for 343.
The 687 total was 34 shots better than second place Maypearl and 36 shots better than third place Mansfield Timber Creek.
The Jackrabbits were led by Zac Harris who shot 79 the first day and 81 the second day which was good enough to edge out a golfer from Timber Creek by one stroke for the lowest individual score of the tournament.
Teammate Cy Egenbacher was not far behind shooting 84-81, which was good enough to tie for third place with a kid from Maypearl, but Egenbacher beat him in a scorecard playoff to earn the medal.
Bowie golfers Hunter Fluitt (91-85), Hunter Lea (90-98) and Case Curry (116-94) rounded out the team.
