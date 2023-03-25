SPORTS
Lady Indians earn post-season honors
(Top) Nocona sophomore basketball player Megyn Meekins earned Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state and all-region honors. (Below) Junior Skyler Smith earned TABC all-region honors. They helped lead the Lady Indians to the regional final before losing to eventual state champions Lipan.
Bowie Interview
Nocona Interview
Rodgers signs to Ranger College
Bowie’s Nathan Rodgers signed his letter of intent to run cross country and track at Ranger College.
The senior, who is the son of Ryan and Jessica Rodgers, has spent the past three years running on the varsity cross country team as one of its top runners. He helped the team win the district title in 2020 and has helped the Jackrabbits to team district runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2022.
While running in the regional meet the past three years, Rodgers had his best finish this past fall at 32nd.
Rodgers also played varsity basketball his senior year and helped the Jackrabbits make it to the regional quarterfinals.
“Ranger offered me quite a good deal,” Rodgers said. “The coach is a good one who will develop me and make me better. I already met some of my teammates so we already have that bond. All around it was just a good college.”
