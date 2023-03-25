Connect with us

Lady Indians earn post-season honors

Published

9 mins ago

on

(Top) Nocona sophomore basketball player Megyn Meekins earned Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state and all-region honors. (Below) Junior Skyler Smith earned TABC all-region honors. They helped lead the Lady Indians to the regional final before losing to eventual state champions Lipan.

SPORTS

Bowie Interview

Published

2 days ago

on

03/23/2023

By

Interview with Bowie baseball players Carson Sanders (left) and Seth Hall following their win against Vernon on March 21, 2023.
SPORTS

Nocona Interview

Published

2 days ago

on

03/23/2023

By

Nocona softball interview with Avery Crutsinger (left) and Abby Hill following their win against Saint Jo on March 20, 2023.
SPORTS

Rodgers signs to Ranger College

Published

3 days ago

on

03/22/2023

By

Bowie senior Nathan Rodgers signed his letter of intent to run at Ranger College on Monday.

Bowie’s Nathan Rodgers signed his letter of intent to run cross country and track at Ranger College.
The senior, who is the son of Ryan and Jessica Rodgers, has spent the past three years running on the varsity cross country team as one of its top runners. He helped the team win the district title in 2020 and has helped the Jackrabbits to team district runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2022.
While running in the regional meet the past three years, Rodgers had his best finish this past fall at 32nd.
Rodgers also played varsity basketball his senior year and helped the Jackrabbits make it to the regional quarterfinals.
“Ranger offered me quite a good deal,” Rodgers said. “The coach is a good one who will develop me and make me better. I already met some of my teammates so we already have that bond. All around it was just a good college.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.

