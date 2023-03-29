Lady Rabbits lose at Holliday

The Bowie Jackrabbits lost a tough game at home against on Friday against usual district power Holliday.

The Eagles scored eight runs in the final two innings to pull away from a one-run game to win 12-4 against the Jackrabbits.

Bowie came into the game off the heels of a close win against Vernon. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Holliday, but with the recent rain the Jackrabbits turf field was in better condition to be played in by that night.

Brody Armstrong got the start on the mound for Bowie and kept Holliday off the board in the first inning despite allowing two two-out walks to get on base. The Jackrabbit bats were similarly unsuccessful in the inning despite Carson Sanders hitting a single with two outs.

A leadoff single from the Eagles came back to bite the Jackrabbits. A passed ball allowed the runner to get to second base. The runner then stole third base. Following a walk, a groundout at second base allowed the runner to come in and score to put Holliday up 1-0.

The Eagles got one other runner on base with a walk, but Armstrong struck out two batters to limit the damage.

Bowie was able to get two runners on base as Seth Hall led off with a single and A.J. Whatley was later hit by a pitch. With two outs, unfortunately, the next batter popped out to the catcher to end the second inning.

The Eagles added to their lead in the top of the third inning. Following a leadoff single, Holliday’s big hitter Grant Cox drove him in with a triple into the gap. Following a walk, a passed ball allowed him to score and make the score 3-0.

The next batter then hit a ground ball to the shortstop who committed an error to put two runners on base with no outs and it looking like Bowie was reeling.

The Jackrabbits bounced back with a double play and then a ground out at first base to prevent any more runs to come in.

Bowie came back in the same inning. Armstrong led off by getting on base thanks to an error at third base. Tucker Jones and Sanders followed with walks to load the bases up with no outs.

Kynan DeMoss then hit a sacrifice flyball to left field that was deep enough to allow all runners to advance and one run coming in to score.

The next batter grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Jones getting tagged out coming home for out two. Still, Troy Kesey came through with a single to drive in one more run to cut the score to 3-2 before a strikeout ended the third inning.

Holliday got a two out rally going in the fourth inning. A single and walk put two runners on base before Cox drove in one of them with a single to make it 4-2 before a pop up at third base got the third out.

Bowie tried to get a two out rally going to answer with Armstrong hitting a double, but could not build on it.

Sanders came in to pitch in relief for the Jackrabbits. After a leadoff walk, Bowie converted on a double play to clear the bases before striking out the next batter.

With their bats, the Jackrabbits cut the lead to one. Sanders and DeMoss led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Hall then laid down a bunt to move both runners. Holliday’s pitcher then sailed his throw over the first basemen’s head for an error, allowing Sanders to come in to score from second base and cut the lead to 4-3.

Unfortunately, Bowie could not get any more runs through despite having runners on second and third base with no outs. A strikeout followed by a fielder’s choice out and fly out to left field followed to get the Eagles out of the jam.

Holliday led off the sixth inning with a single and a hit batter. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, but Bowie did then force two outs including one at home plate and it looked like it might get out of the jam.

Unfortunately, the Eagles went on to score five runs thanks to four straight singles and a passed ball to make it 9-3. DeMoss came in to pitch and got the third out on a fly ball to right field, but the damage was done.

Jones tried to get a two out rally going with a single for Bowie, but nothing came of it heading into the last inning.

A leadoff single and later a two out hit batter came back to bite Bowie again. Cox hit a three-run home run to extend Holliday’s lead to 12-3 before striking out the next batter for out three.

The Jackrabbits would need the biggest of miracles to come back from nine runs. With two outs, Kesey did send a ball over the left field fence for a solo home run for Bowie, but it did not inspire miracle.

A strikeout followed to end the game and the Eagles winning 12-4.

