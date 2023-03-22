Lady Rabbits win first district game

The Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team picked up their first district win on a cold and windy Monday night against Vernon at home.

The Lady Rabbits dominated 11-1, winning by run rule after going up 10 runs in the sixth inning against the Lady Lions.

Bowie came into the game needing some life after a rough three game stretch to start district play that produced three losses by double-digits.

The Lady Rabbits got on the board first in the second inning. The Lady Lions threatened earlier in the inning with getting two runners on base with an error and a single, but pitcher Kaylie Kinney induced a groundout at second base to prevent any runs.

Bowie’s first two batters were retired before Sage Gossett stepped up and hit an infield single that started the two out rally. Next batter Rhyan Carle was able to get on base thanks to an error before Laney Oliver drove in the first run on a single to left field.

Maddie Mandela then loaded the bases when a shallow pop fly was not caught by either the catcher or pitcher and landed for a single.

C Kinney then came up to bat and hit a double into the outfield that drove in two runs. A bad throw into the infield then allowed another run to score and put the Lady Rabbits up 4-0 heading into the third inning.

Vernon answered back as a hit batter and two singles scored one run to cut it to 4-1, but Bowie rallied to get two outs to strand two runners on second and third base.

Kaylie Kinney got the run back herself. After a leadoff single from Haley Webb, a hit line drive single by Kinney drove in Webb to make it a four run lead again 5-1.

It looked like Bowie was about to score more as a single and walk loaded the bases with only one out, but unfortunately the Lady Lions pulled a double play to get out of the inning.

Kinney limited Vernon to only a leadoff single in the fourth inning, while striking out two batters. Chloe Kinney then led off with a single on offense. I Walker then came in to pitch hit and got on base thanks to a fielding error from Vernon.

Following an out, Webb drove in two runs on a single to left field. After a fly out, Webb advanced to second on a wild pitch where Gossett drove her in with a single to make the Lady Rabbits lead 8-1 before the third out.

After a one-two-three inning on defense for Bowie to start the fifth inning, the team went back to scoring. Mandela hit a one out triple to left field and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-1.

Chloe then hit a single, but the next two batters hit infield pop ups for outs two and three.

After the first two batters were retired, Vernon put runners at the corners with back-to-back singles to threaten the Lady Rabbits. Kaylie Kinney came through with a strikeout to get out of the jam.

Bowie quickly loaded the bases with no outs as Webb and Gosset were hit by pitches and Kaylie Kinney hit a single. Carle then drove in one run with a single to left field. After a pop out in foul territory for out one, Mandela came through to end the game as she hit an infield hit to drive in a run.

With the Lady Rabbits up 10 runs after the fifth inning, Bowie won 11-1 in the bottom of the sixth.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.