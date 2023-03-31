OBITUARIES
Lawana Lafern Cannedy
November 13, 1956 – March 29, 2023
BOWIE – Lawana Lafern Cannedy, 66, went home to be with the Lord on March 29, 2023.
A private family graveside service will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Lawana was born Nov. 13, 1956 in Bowie to Jessie “Cotton” and Edna (White) Hamilton. She married Terry Cannedy on June 10, 1977 in Vashti. Together they had two daughters and four grandkids who were their pride and joy.
Lawana loved people and never met a stranger. She was a loving wife, mother and Nawnee, and will be truly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Terry Cannedy; her parents and brothers, Olan Hamilton and Randall Hamilton.
Lawana is survived by her daughters, Kiley Fallis and husband Jeremy and Kareece Fallis and husband Justin; grandchildren Jake, Eli, Kendall and Nate Fallis; brothers, Roger Hamilton, Ross Hamilton and Rex Hamilton; sister, Lacresia Gregory and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Larry David Carter
June 21, 1947 – March 27, 2023
NOCONA – Larry David Carter, 75, died on March 27, 2023 in Nocona.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 29 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on March 30 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
He was born June 21, 1947 in Bowie to Delbert and Ruby Carter. He worked for the City of Bowie for 22 years.
He is preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Carolyn Carter; his parents, Delbert Carter and Ruby Carter Sledge; his stepfather and brother, Richard Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Carter, Nocona; children, Pamela Pannell, Montague, David Carter, Wylie, TX and Lynne Garcia, Shelby, MT; two step children; his father and mother-in-law; nineteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Carter, San Antonio; one sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Cash R. Langford
September 7, 1961 – March 29, 2023
NOCONA – Cash R. Langford, 61, died on March 29, 2023 in Nocona.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on April 1 at the First Baptist Church of Nocona with the Rev. Dave Woodbury and Dr. Scott Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shane Dick, Matt Langford, Blake Langford, Troy Murray, Jeff Allen and Jason Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers are Jean’s Men’s Bible Class, The Masonic Lodges and the Nocona High School Class of 80.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1961 in Nocona to Roy and Dorothy Wright Langford. He married the love of his life LaVonda Harrison on Oct. 5, 1984 at the First Baptist Church in Nocona. He worked for Jerry Woods Funeral Home off and on since he was in high school until he and LaVonda became owners in 2016 where he served the community of Nocona with much compassion and dedication.
He was a member of Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona, First Baptist Church in Nocona, Nocona Masonic Lodge #753 where he was a past master and past District Deputy Grand Master and Saint Jo Masonic Lodge#483.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alton Wayne “Pete” Langford.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, LaVonda Langford, Nocona; sons, Colt Langford, Bellevue and Christopher Frantom, Farmington, N.M.; brothers, Don Richards, Trenton and Bob Langford, Nocona; sister, Sara Langford, Fort Worth; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Jean’s Men’s Bible Class or Nocona Masonic Lodge Scholarship Fund.
OBITUARIES
Earl Gayno Shelton
February 14, 1937 – March 19, 2023
BOWIE – Earl Gayno Shelton, 86, passed away on March 19, 2023.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on March 25 in the old Bowie High School gym, now known as the Bowie Intermediate School. The address is 800 N. Mill, Bowie, TX. Following the service, friends and family may gather in the former Bowie High School band hall to visit, share memories and enjoy finger foods. A private family burial service will take place later.
Gayno was born on Feb. 14, 1937 in Comanche, OK to the late J.T. and Estelle Shelton. He graduated from Duncan, OK in 1955 where he was active in football, basketball and baseball, and was class president his senior year. He completed two years at Murray State College and finished his education at Oklahoma State University and Austin College in Sherman where he earned his bachelor of science degree. A master’s degree was later obtained at North Texas State University.
Gayno married the love of his life, Mary Katherine Shelton on Dec. 28, 1957 and together they had two daughters and one son. In 1965, Gayno, his wife and their three small children moved to Bowie where he spent the rest of his life and finished out his career as a teacher and basketball coach at Bowie Independent School District. He coached for a total of 30 years, with 25 of those years in Bowie. He was a member of the Bowie First Methodist Church where he earnestly served on various committees during his younger years. Gayno continued to follow the Bowie Jackrabbits after his retirement.
Throughout the span of Gayno’s more than 900 game coaching career, he amassed a 621-win record with 249 losses. His record included 15 district championships, 18 playoff appearances, 11 regional tournament showings, three regional championships, three state tournament appearances and one state championship.
He was a charter member of the Bowie High School Hall of Honor, a member of the Duncan High School Hall of Fame, the Murray State College Athletic Hall of Fame, the Austin College Athletic Hall of Honor, and the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He also was the recipient of the Joe Spencer Award for meritorious service and lifetime achievement in coaching from Austin College.
Gayno’s family, students, athletes, co-workers and church family were considered to be his most important “job.” He valued the importance of relationships with other people and “making a difference” in all whom he met. If you knew him well, you knew his humor, his kindness, his toughness, his generosity, his stubbornness, but most of all, you knew that he loved you.
Survivors include two daughters, Dawne Bowen with husband Spencer, Monticello, FL and Jarae Scruggs with husband David, Bowie; one son, Lance Shelton with wife Elizabeth, Ardmore, OK; one sister, Ilene Zimmerman with husband Phil, Duncan, OK; six grandsons, Landon with Patricia Espinoza, Bowie, Lane with wife Jolie, Bowie, Logan Scruggs, Bowie, Layton and Landry Shelton, Decatur and Cole Bowen, Jacksonville, FL; two granddaughters, Kinsey Shelton Odirico with husband Dante, Celina, TX and Addie Bowen, Tallahassee FL; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Scruggs, Bowie and two in the oven; five nieces and one nephew.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests that you make a donation to the Bowie First Methodist Church, Bowie Mission, Bowie Athletic Booster Club or Tunnel to Towers.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
