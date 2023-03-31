Lawana Lafern Cannedy

February 14, 1937 – March 19, 2023

BOWIE – Earl Gayno Shelton, 86, passed away on March 19, 2023.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on March 25 in the old Bowie High School gym, now known as the Bowie Intermediate School. The address is 800 N. Mill, Bowie, TX. Following the service, friends and family may gather in the former Bowie High School band hall to visit, share memories and enjoy finger foods. A private family burial service will take place later.

Gayno was born on Feb. 14, 1937 in Comanche, OK to the late J.T. and Estelle Shelton. He graduated from Duncan, OK in 1955 where he was active in football, basketball and baseball, and was class president his senior year. He completed two years at Murray State College and finished his education at Oklahoma State University and Austin College in Sherman where he earned his bachelor of science degree. A master’s degree was later obtained at North Texas State University.

Gayno married the love of his life, Mary Katherine Shelton on Dec. 28, 1957 and together they had two daughters and one son. In 1965, Gayno, his wife and their three small children moved to Bowie where he spent the rest of his life and finished out his career as a teacher and basketball coach at Bowie Independent School District. He coached for a total of 30 years, with 25 of those years in Bowie. He was a member of the Bowie First Methodist Church where he earnestly served on various committees during his younger years. Gayno continued to follow the Bowie Jackrabbits after his retirement.

Throughout the span of Gayno’s more than 900 game coaching career, he amassed a 621-win record with 249 losses. His record included 15 district championships, 18 playoff appearances, 11 regional tournament showings, three regional championships, three state tournament appearances and one state championship.

He was a charter member of the Bowie High School Hall of Honor, a member of the Duncan High School Hall of Fame, the Murray State College Athletic Hall of Fame, the Austin College Athletic Hall of Honor, and the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He also was the recipient of the Joe Spencer Award for meritorious service and lifetime achievement in coaching from Austin College.

Gayno’s family, students, athletes, co-workers and church family were considered to be his most important “job.” He valued the importance of relationships with other people and “making a difference” in all whom he met. If you knew him well, you knew his humor, his kindness, his toughness, his generosity, his stubbornness, but most of all, you knew that he loved you.

Survivors include two daughters, Dawne Bowen with husband Spencer, Monticello, FL and Jarae Scruggs with husband David, Bowie; one son, Lance Shelton with wife Elizabeth, Ardmore, OK; one sister, Ilene Zimmerman with husband Phil, Duncan, OK; six grandsons, Landon with Patricia Espinoza, Bowie, Lane with wife Jolie, Bowie, Logan Scruggs, Bowie, Layton and Landry Shelton, Decatur and Cole Bowen, Jacksonville, FL; two granddaughters, Kinsey Shelton Odirico with husband Dante, Celina, TX and Addie Bowen, Tallahassee FL; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Scruggs, Bowie and two in the oven; five nieces and one nephew.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests that you make a donation to the Bowie First Methodist Church, Bowie Mission, Bowie Athletic Booster Club or Tunnel to Towers.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Paid publication