OBITUARIES
Lucio Herrera
December 10, 1990 – March 5, 2023
TERRAL, OK – Lucio Herrera, 32, died on March 5, 2023 in Comanche, OK.
There will be a rosary from 1 – 2 p.m. on March 17 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Montague Catholic Cemetery officiated by Father Albert Frances.
He was born in Nocona to Antonio Herrera and Ernestina Gomez on Dec. 10, 1990. He was Catholic and worked mostly as an electrician and in the oil field.
He is preceded in death by his father, Antonio Herrera.
He is survived by his mother, Ernestina Gomez, Canyon, TX; children, Liam Herrera, Missouri, Rosalia Beth Herrera, Hillsboro, TX, Mia Elizabeth Herrera, Terral, OK, Araceli Lucero Herrera, Terral, OK and Xavier King Herrera, Terral, OK; love of his life, Alex Alvarez, Terral, OK; sisters, Tina Wood, Duncan, OK, Laura Salgado, Canyon, TX, Lisa Marie Lambert, Duncan, OK and Rosa Newton, Comanche, OK and brother, Tony Flores, Nocona.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Teresa Bratton
October 10, 1953 – March 12, 2023
NOCONA- Teresa Bratton, 69, died on March 12, 2023 at her home.
A visitation will be at 1 p.m. on March 18 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A graveside service at 2 p.m. at Eagle Point Cemetery.
She was born to Bennett and Opal Gusoni on Oct. 10, 1953 in French Camp, CA. She was a caretaker most of her life. She married Carl Bratton in 1978 in Reno, NV.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Chris Bratton; sister, Sue Mullen and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her son, Leon Bratton, Nocona; daughter, Robin Singleton, Wichita Falls; brother, Frank Cefaliello, Ceres, CA; two sister in laws; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Gilbert Lee ‘Bob’ Roberts
November 25, 1940 – March 8, 2023
SAINT JO – Gilbert Lee ‘Bob’ Roberts, 82, died on March 8, 2023 at Medical City Denton.
A visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 17 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on March 18 at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Saint Jo with the Rev. Ricky Kerr officiating. Interment will follow at Illinois Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roy Sewell, Andrew Roy, Leeton Phillips, Don Reed, Richard Graves and Ralph Connor.
He was born on Nov. 25, 1940 in Fort Worth to Claude and Magnolia Roberts. In 1942, he was placed in the Lena Pope Orphanage home in Fort Worth where he was raised until he joined the United States Marine Corp in 1958 at the age of 18. He conducted his basic training in San Diego, CA and remained on active duty until 1961, where he went into the reserves and served until 1965.
Upon being honorably discharged from the military he went to work in Oregon as a tree logger. He then moved to Petrolia and become a roofer. He married Sharon Ruth Sewell on Dec. 23, 1976 in Saint Jo.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
He is survived by his son, Rocky; two granddaughters and a host of brother and sister in laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Saint Jo.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
James Martin “Jim” Graham
December 31, 1956 – March 10, 2023
BOWIE – James Martin “Jim” Graham, 66, went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2023.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on March 15, at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Dr. Lonnie Moore officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Jim was born Dec. 31, 1956, in Atlanta, GA. He joined the United States Army at the age of 17. He was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division. During this time, he played semiprofessional football for the Army and served as a weight lifting coach. When his commitment was up, he went to Hardin Simmons University where he was a member of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. Upon graduation in 1982, he was commissioned as a first lieutenant. He was honorably discharged as a captain of the U.S. Army in 1990.
Jim married Janice (Johnson) on June 4, 1983, in Bowie. After being stationed at several army posts, they returned to Bowie in 1991 where they both became teachers at Bowie Elementary School. Jim spent 24 years as an educator in Bowie Independent School District. He was an avid supporter of all Jackrabbit sports. He also served on the Bowie City Council from 2015-2017.
Jim was a member of First Baptist Church where in the mid-1990s he led the Sunday school class for the residents of TK Ranch. Jim never met a stranger. He loved to talk to and get to know anyone and everyone. He had a generous spirit and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Jim had a soft spot for animals, especially his beloved dogs Copper, Brownie and Rocky.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janice and daughter, Michelle; his parents, Dick and Pat Hennings; brother, Richard Hennings and wife, Melissa; parents-in-law, Doug and Mary Johnson; brother-in-law, Jim Johnson and wife, Julie; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Woodson and husband, Tannon as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bowie Animal Shelter.
Arrangements entrusted to White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
