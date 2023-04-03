SPORTS
Nocona baseball looking ahead
The Nocona Indians baseball team played a tough three-inning game at Hirschi on Monday.
The Huskies won 21-3 due to run rule as the young Indians got an early season reminder of what can happen when they play a good team and do not play well.
Miguel Olivares scored two runs and Carson Peters scored another one as both scored on the basepaths. While the team only had two hits all game, the Indians drew seven walks including three from Walker Murphey in all of his at bats.
On the mound Nocona had four pitchers take their turns, but 10 walks along with 12 hits and 10 fielding errors led to a lot more runs than the Indians could keep up with.
Hopefully its just a tough beginning to a season where Nocona is hoping, like in every sport so far this school year, that the drop down to 2A can prove to be a new start of big success for it.
Coach Zach Denson is preaching not looking backwards and only looking at the present moment and learning from everything that takes place.
A young squad with little high school baseball experience, growing pains are expected, but hopefully there will be some mix of positives to go with it now that the competition will go down.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona season ends to Tolar 53-36
The magical Nocona Indians’ season came to an end on Tuesday against Tolar in the regional quarterfinals.
The Rattlers won 53-36 against the Indians to put an end to Nocona’s pursuit of a regional tournament appearance.
Nocona came in hoping a lot of things would go right so it could continue to make school history, with the last team to even win a playoff game back in 2017 making it to the regional tournament for the first time in decades.
This year’s team was already the first district title winner since 1988 and with the success of the girl’s team, it was the first time both teams won the district title since the 1950s.
The Indians came in with some close and toughly played wins against Stamford (57-48) and Poolville (46-41) in the playoffs so far, while also riding an 11 game winning streak dating back to the beginning of district play.
Tolar was tough though, finishing second in a district that is ruled by top ranked Lipan and finishing the regular season 26-7.
The first half was a defensive slug fest. The Rattlers led 8-2 after the first quarter, but Nocona bounced back to cut the lead to 14-11 at halftime, with the game still anyone’s ready to control.
It was not the first low scoring game for an Indians team that runs on how well its aggressive man-to-man press defense does.
Unfortunately, when one team started to make shots, it was Tolar. The Rattlers scored 19 points in the third quarter and extended the lead to 33-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
Down by 10 points, Nocona had to start to gamble on defense to try and force steals, but unfortunately Tolar countered with smart passes which enabled the lead to continue to grow.
The Indians could not keep up with the high scoring pace in the second half as the Rattlers ran away with the win 53-36.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie loses in regional quarterfinals
The Bowie Jackrabbits playoff run came to an end on Tuesday night playing district foe City View for the third time this season.
The Mustangs won the game 65-50, marking their third win against the Jackrabbits this season to end Bowie’s unexpected playoff run.
The Jackrabbits were underdogs coming into the game, but that was nothing new. Bowie was not expected to win its last three games it had won against Holliday in the season finale, Peaster in the four overtime epic in the bi-district and against a solid Jim Ned team in the area round.
City View had more competition this season, but just finished ahead of Vernon and Holliday to win its third straight district title. The Mustangs had beaten the Jackrabbits twice in district by 19 and 17 points, but this was a different Bowie team hoping the third time would be the charm.
It was a packed and loud gym filled with supporters from both schools hoping to cheer their team on to a regional tournament appearance, City View hoping for its third straight and what would be Bowie’s first since the state title team in 2018.
The Jackrabbits came out swinging, scoring the game’s first six points and not allowing the Mustangs to score until halfway through the opening quarter.
Bowie’s biggest weakness in its matchup against City View is its lack of size in the post, which is where the Mustangs arguably top two players William Jordan and Kendrick Gibson do their best work.
City View was able to get some easy baskets in transition and in the halfcourt once the first shot went in and got the lead at the end of the quarter up 11-9.
The stretch in the second quarter was the most costly for Bowie in the game. Careless turnovers were turned into easy baskets. The Mustangs led by as many as 12 points at one point, but Bowie was able to cut the lead down to single-digits 31-22 at halftime.
The second half saw the Jackrabbits cut down on the turnovers, but were unable to stop City View’s offense. The Mustangs continuously drove into the paint in the second half against the man-to-man defense Bowie was playing. Even with extra defenders coming to try and help at the basket, it did not deter the City View players who drew a lot more free throw attempts than it did in first half.
The Jackrabbits were scoring at a decent pace, but with them unable to stop the parade of free throw attempts they found themselves trailing by more heading into the fourth quarter down 49-34.
It was the same story in the final period. Extra pressure from Bowie might have kept the game’s pace fast, but it did not stop the Mustangs enough for the Jackrabbits to make a big comeback.
City View would win with little drama at the end 65-50.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Kenzie Short signs
Trending
-
NEWS3 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS3 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case