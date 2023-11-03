SPORTS
Nocona, Saint Jo teams struggle earlier in week
Nocona softball
The Nocona Lady Indians lost their opening district game on Tuesday playing at Tioga.
The Lady Bulldogs won 7-1 against the Lady Indians.
Tioga found ways to score one run in five of the six innings it batted in. The other one saw the Lady Bulldogs score two runs.
Nocona did do a good job of limiting each inning to just one run despite Tioga scoring 13 hits in the game, but the Lady Indians did commit four errors in the game meaning two of the runs came unearned on the stat sheet.
Softball baseball
The Saint Jo baseball team lost a tough game against Alvord on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won 14-1, with a lot of the runs coming in the final inning.
The Panthers got out on top in the bottom of the first inning. Matthew Butler-Everson scored on a double steal from third base to up 1-0.
Unfortunately, Alvord answered back with six runs in the second inning to take the lead.
The Bulldogs scored two more runs in the fourth inning to lead 8-1 all the way up until the final inning.
Alvord then scored six more runs in an inning that never seemed to end to make the final score 14-1.
Saint Jo softball
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a tough game at Collinsville on Monday.
The Lady Pirates won 13-0 after four and half innings due to run rule.
Collinsville did all of its scoring in the first three innings, scoring five in the first and four in the second and third.
The Lady Pirates had 10 hits and drew six walks while taking advantage of three Saint Jo errors.
The Lady Panthers had three hits from Payzlie Cervantes, Taylor Patrick and Maxey Johnson. Reagan Wilson along with Cervantes also drew walks, but that was it offensively.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie, Nocona golf teams play at hosted tournaments
Bowie
The Bowie golf team’s competed at their home tournament at Twisted Oaks this week.
The boy’s team ended up finishing first overall while the girl’s team finished third place.
The Jackrabbits swept the first three places individually. Zac Harris shot a 68 to finish in first place. Cy Egenbacher was right behind him shooting 69 to finish second.
Andrew Sandhoff finished tied for third with Rayder Mann as both shot 73. Mann was not playing as a part of the Bowie team but individually, so his total did not count towards the team total. Still, he won the playoff to earn the third place medal.
Hunter Fluitt shot an 80 and Hunter Lea shot an 84 to round out the team’s scoring as Bowie shot 290 overall. Case Curry also competed individually and shot 101.
The Lady Rabbits were led by Neely Price who shot 105. Rylie Vieth shot 109, Miley Thompson 112, Reegen Ferguson 114 and Emily Cueva 126 as the team finished with a 440 total, a 10 shot improvement from its previous tournament.
Hadley Morris and Kendall Fallis competed individually with Morris shooting 113 and Fallis shooting 121.
Nocona
The Nocona golf teams competed at its hosted Norman Waters Invitational this week.
The Lady Indians team finished third overall while the boy’s team finished fourth.
The girl’s team was led by Eleanor Tucker who shot 111, which was good to tie her for the fourth best score.
Avery Thompson shot a 118, Jessie Howard shot 123 and Ava Davis shot 131 as the team combined for a 483 total which was four shots better than fourth place Slidell.
The Indians were led by Jake Pribble who shot 93. His teammate were not far behind as Johnny Stone shot a 95 while Casen Harris and Fin Stevens shot 97 to round out the scoring to 382.
Charlie Fuller’s 102 score did not contribute to the total, but the team did tie with Petrolia. Fuller’s score was better than Petrolia’s fifth player meaning Nocona finished one spot ahead.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie softball falls in district opener
The Bowie Lady Rabbits started district play on Tuesday playing a chilly game at Henrietta.
The Lady Cats won 10-0, winning by run-rule a half inning earlier than a full game.
Bowie came into the game after a tough tournament the previous weekend playing at Iowa Park.
The Lady Rabbits got one person on base in the opening inning when Chloe Kinney hit a single up the middle with one out.
Unfortunately, the other three batters at the top of Bowie’s lineup struck out, which would be a common occurrence.
The Lady Rabbits struck out 15 times during the six innings as they struggled to even touch Henrietta’s Kirstyn Barnard pitches.
The first inning hit also proved to be the only one for Bowie all game, although Chloe Kinney as well as Kaylie Kinney each drew walks to get some base runners on during the game.
The Lady Cats only scored in three innings, but when they did they scored several runs. The first inning saw two doubles, two singles, a walk and a fielding error score four runs to put Henrietta up 4-0
The Lady Rabbits then held for the next three innings, allowing only one base runner and no runs.
Unfortunately, the fifth inning was another explosion of hits from the Lady Cats, as a sole home run, a double, a single, a fielding error, a walk and a sacrifice ground out scored four more runs.
Bowie changed pitchers from Kaylie Kinney to Sadie Britt during the inning.
In the sixth inning, two singles, a fielding error and a fielder’s choice drove in the final two runs to end the game early in the bottom of the sixth inning. Henrietta won 10-0.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Softball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team had a tough stretch competing in the Iowa Park tournament last week.
The Lady Rabbits went 0-4 during the three day stretch.
The first game against Petrolia was the closest game as Bowie lost 10-7. Sadie Britt and Chloe Kinney drove in two runs each to lead the team. Kaylie Kinney did strike out nine batters, but gave up 10 hits along with the defense committing six errors.
The next game against Vernon Northside did not go well as Bowie lost 12-0. Chloe picked up the only hit for the Lady Rabbits as they struck out 12 times.
The third game against Muenster was a bit more competitive, but Bowie lost 10-6 with the Lady Hornets scoring seven of their runs in one inning. Kenzie Short led the team with two RBIs in the game.
The final game against Windthorst was 13-5, with the Trojanettes scoring 11 of their runs in the final two innings. Rhyan Carle led Bowie with three RBIs on a triple.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians had a productive time at the Hirschi tournament last week.
The Lady Indians went 2-1 during the three day tournament.
Nocona first beat Wichita Falls High School 10-7 on the first day after three and half innings. Skye Kirby and Katy Barrett each drove in two runs each to lead the team.
Nocona lost its next game against Hamlin 6-2 after three innings. Reagan Phipps and Tobie Cable each drove in one run each. Phipps pitched and allowed no earned runs as the defense had six fielding errors.
The Lady Indians final game against Electra saw Nocona hold on to win 4-3 after five innings. Kirby led the team with one RBI. Phipps allowed two earned runs and struck out eight batters on the mound.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a good overall tournament competing at Bowie’s JV tournament.
The Lady Panthers went 4-2 competing against some of the bigger area schools JV teams.
Saint Jo first beat Jacksboro 7-6, scoring all of its runs in the final inning to steal the win. Payzlie Cervantes led the team by hitting a grand slam home run to drive in four runs. Maxey Johnson allowed four earned runs on six hits.
The Lady Panthers then blew out tournament host Bowie 14-4. Kayden Skidmore led the team with two RBIs while Cervantes and Johnson each scored three runs each. Cervantes also allowed four earned runs on four hits while striking out seven batters.
The third game saw Saint Jo crush Krum 17-8. Taylor Patrick, Kailynn Faber and Cervantes each drove in three runs each to lead the team. Johnson allowed two earned runs on eight hits.
A rematch against Bowie was did not go much better as Saint Jo won 16-1. Cervantes and Johnson each drove in two runs each to lead the team, with Cervantes scoring four runs. Johnson allowed one hit and no earned runs while striking out three batters.
The final day of the tournament did not go the Lady Panthers way. Saint Jo lost the rematch against Jacksboro 11-1. The final game against 5A Rider also did not go well as the Lady Panthers lost 8-2.
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS3 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case