Nocona softball drops two district games

The Nocona Lady Indians lost two district games on the road this week at Lindsay and Collinsville.

The Lady Indians lost a high scoring game 16-11 at Lindsay, before losing 19-4 by run rule at Collinsville.

Nocona was coming off a morale boosting run rule win against Era the following week. While the Lady Indians bats kept their same fire from that game, against the Lady Knights their defense was rough.

Lindsay scored at lead one run in all six innings it batted in. Nocona scored in bunches as well, but had scoreless innings in the third, fifth and seventh innings as it was playing catch up after the second inning until the end of the game.

Tobie Cable led the team with four RBIs and a home run and was even walked three times to prevent her from dealing more damage. Skye Kirby and Allie Sutton drove in two runs each as well while Avery Crutsinger had a team high three base hits.

As a team Nocona had 12 hits in the game and also drew 12 walks.

Unfortunately, Lindsay had 17 hits, with six being extra base hits. Combined with seven errors on defense, it was a recipe for a lot of runs to come through on just about any ball that was hit into play and Nocona could not keep up.

