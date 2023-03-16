SPORTS
Nocona Softball Interview
SPORTS
Bowie Baseball Interview
SPORTS
Nocona hosts Indian Relays last week
Nocona hosted the Indian Relays track meet on March 6 that had six schools competing.
Both Nocona teams ended up finishing third overall out of the six schools that showed up. Forestburg, running against 2A and a 3A, saw its girl’s team finish fifth and boy’s team finish sixth overall.
The Lady Indians were led by Graci Brown who individually finished first in the 400 meters, 800 meters, long jump and high jump.
She also was a part of the 4×400 relay team along with Megyn Meekins, Melissa Segura and Ava Johnson that finished first as well to close the meet.
Other Nocona girl highlights included: Avery Crutsinger finishing third in the shot put, Johnson finishing second in the 200 meters, Segura finishing second in the 400 meters, Evelyn Gelo finishing fifth in the 400 meters, Bayler Smith finishing second in the 800 meters, Jayce Rose finishing third in the 800 meters and Honey Walker finishing sixth in the triple jump. The 4×200 relay also finished in third place and the 4×100 relay in fourth place.
It was a similar story on the Nocona boy’s side as Caden Gaston won the triple jump while also finishing second in the 200 meters, long jump and high jump. Cooper Waldrip finished first in the 300 hurdles.
The last first place finish came in the 4×400 relay as the team of Brady McCasland, Charlie Fuller, Arturo Garcia and Waldrip won.
Other highlights included: Freddy Duran getting third in the 800 and 1600 meters, Andrew Perez finishing third in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600, Johnny Stone finishing fourth in the discus and the 4×200 relay finishing second.
The Forestburg Lady Horns had Reagan Ladwig win the shot put, finish third in the discus and fifth in the 100 meters. Madisen Deason finished second in the high jump and fourth in the 300 meter hurdles.
Braylee Briles finished sixth in the 400 meters.
In the relays, Forestburg finished fourth in both the 4×100 and 4×400 meters.
The Forestburg boys saw Jeremiah Perez finish fifth in the 800 meters and fifth in the 100 meters. As a team the relays finished fifth in the 4×400 meters and sixth in the 4×200 meters.
To see times, heights and lengths listed for all varsity Nocona and Forestburg athletes who finished among the top six in each event, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Indians win first district game
The Nocona Lady Indians picked up their first district win in four years with a win against Era at Bowie on Friday night.
The Lady Indians won 14-1, winning by run rule after five innings against the Lady Hornets.
Era struck first in the opening inning to go up 1-0 before Nocona had a chance to bat. When the Lady Indians did they established control over the game that lasted until the end. After the first two batters drew a walk and were hit by a pitch, Tobie Cable came up and cleared the bases with a three-run inside the park home run.
Avery Crutsinger later drove in a run with a double and would later score when Allie Sutton grounded out. Kylea Wallace then drove in the final run of the inning to put the Lady Indians in front 6-1 after the opening inning.
After pitcher Reagan Phipps struck out the side, Nocona added four more runs in the second inning. Cable drove in a run on a single.
After loading the bases with two outs, Sutton was hit a by a pitch to drive in a run and a wild pitch allowed Evelyn Marquez and later Katy Barrett to come home to make it 10-1.
Era only got one hit in the third inning before the Lady Indians hit again in the third inning and added two more runs to their total.
Skye Kirby drove in a run on a single. Marquez then laid down a bunt that scored another runner while she got to base safe. Nocona led 12-1 heading to the fourth inning.
The Lady Hornets advanced a runner to third base and had runners at the corners with two outs, but Phipps got out of the jam as she fielded a weakly hit groundball for out three.
Cable drove in two more runs for Nocona as she hit a triple to put the Lady Indians up 14-1 heading into the fifth inning.
Era would need to score at least four runs to keep the game from ending due to the run rule, but Phipps and the Nocona defense made the plays to prevent any baserunners from getting on as the Lady Indians won 14-1.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS4 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case