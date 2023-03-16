Nocona Softball Interview

Nocona hosted the Indian Relays track meet on March 6 that had six schools competing.

Both Nocona teams ended up finishing third overall out of the six schools that showed up. Forestburg, running against 2A and a 3A, saw its girl’s team finish fifth and boy’s team finish sixth overall.

The Lady Indians were led by Graci Brown who individually finished first in the 400 meters, 800 meters, long jump and high jump.

She also was a part of the 4×400 relay team along with Megyn Meekins, Melissa Segura and Ava Johnson that finished first as well to close the meet.

Other Nocona girl highlights included: Avery Crutsinger finishing third in the shot put, Johnson finishing second in the 200 meters, Segura finishing second in the 400 meters, Evelyn Gelo finishing fifth in the 400 meters, Bayler Smith finishing second in the 800 meters, Jayce Rose finishing third in the 800 meters and Honey Walker finishing sixth in the triple jump. The 4×200 relay also finished in third place and the 4×100 relay in fourth place.

It was a similar story on the Nocona boy’s side as Caden Gaston won the triple jump while also finishing second in the 200 meters, long jump and high jump. Cooper Waldrip finished first in the 300 hurdles.

The last first place finish came in the 4×400 relay as the team of Brady McCasland, Charlie Fuller, Arturo Garcia and Waldrip won.

Other highlights included: Freddy Duran getting third in the 800 and 1600 meters, Andrew Perez finishing third in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600, Johnny Stone finishing fourth in the discus and the 4×200 relay finishing second.

The Forestburg Lady Horns had Reagan Ladwig win the shot put, finish third in the discus and fifth in the 100 meters. Madisen Deason finished second in the high jump and fourth in the 300 meter hurdles.

Braylee Briles finished sixth in the 400 meters.

In the relays, Forestburg finished fourth in both the 4×100 and 4×400 meters.

The Forestburg boys saw Jeremiah Perez finish fifth in the 800 meters and fifth in the 100 meters. As a team the relays finished fifth in the 4×400 meters and sixth in the 4×200 meters.

To see times, heights and lengths listed for all varsity Nocona and Forestburg athletes who finished among the top six in each event, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.