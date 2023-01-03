EDIBLES
Produce shopping on a budget
5 strategies to save on fresh fruits and veggies
(Family Features) Cooking meals that bring your loved ones joy is often objective No. 1 but creating those flavorful favorites on an appropriate budget is an important aspect of well-rounded, family-friendly recipes. A few simple steps, like developing good grocery shopping habits, can put smiles on hungry faces without leaving a dent in your finances.
Consider these tips from the experts at Healthy Family Project along with its produce partners, which are on their 2023 Mission for Nutrition to improve access to fresh produce that’s essential in alleviating many public health and personal wellness challenges. This year’s partners are striving to be part of the improvement efforts by donating funds to increase the accessibility to fruits and vegetables in schools through the Foundation for Fresh Produce.
Make a List (and Stick to It)
When buying fresh produce, remember some items have a shorter shelf life. Limiting purchases to items on your list can help lower grocery spending while alleviating food waste.
Buy Local
Transportation cost is one of the biggest factors in the price of produce, meaning buying local, when possible, can help reduce your total at checkout.
Stock Up on Seasonal Produce
Although you can generally find any produce item at any time of year, this isn’t always an affordable practice. Knowing when your favorite fruits and veggies are in-season can save you money and allow you to use the freshest ingredients in family breakfasts like Protein-Packed Sausage Breakfast Muffins and Savory English Muffins.
Know Your Produce Department
The front or feature table of the produce department often offers the best deals. Don’t forget to look at the end caps on each produce aisle, which sometimes display seasonal items.
Befriend the Produce Manager
Throughout each week, a “hot buy” may come into the store that didn’t make it into the weekly ad. This happens with items at the end of their seasons, in particular, or if a crop is doing well. Chat with the produce manager at your local store and he or she may inform you of special prices.
Find more grocery savings strategies and family-friendly recipes at HealthyFamilyProject.com.
Protein Packed Sausage Breakfast Muffins
Recipe courtesy of Healthy Family Project
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 sweet onion, diced
- 1 pound turkey sausage
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup protein pancake mix
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
- In skillet over medium heat, cook sweet onion until translucent. Add turkey sausage and cook until no longer pink. Remove from heat.
- In large mixing bowl, lightly beat eggs. Add shredded cheese, pancake mix and cooked sausage; mix well.
- Fill prepared muffin cups about 3/4 full with mixture. Bake 18-20 minutes, or until golden brown on top.
Savory English Muffins
Recipe courtesy of Healthy Family Project
- English muffins
- guacamole
- cherry tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon light cream cheese
- 1 tablespoon crumbled turkey sausage, sauteed
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon basil, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon balsamic glaze
- Toast English muffins and top with desired combinations of toppings, such as: guacamole, tomatoes and cilantro; cream cheese, tomatoes and turkey sausage; or egg, tomatoes, basil and balsamic glaze.
SOURCE:
Healthy Family Project
Cook up a heart-healthy family meal
A Heart-Healthy Family Meal
(Family Features) Making small changes to focus on your health, like following a healthy eating plan, can make a big difference in protecting your heart.
Developed by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) is a flexible and balanced eating plan that helps create a heart-healthy eating style for life. It requires no special foods, and instead provides daily and weekly nutritional goals to help lower two major risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure and high LDL (bad) cholesterol.
As an added bonus, sharing DASH-friendly meals with your loved ones can help take the guesswork out of putting nutritious dinners on your family’s table. For example, this easy and delicious Turkey and Beef Meatballs with Whole-Wheat Spaghetti recipe is one the entire family can help prepare.
In addition to a following a healthy eating plan, other self-care habits like taking time daily to destress, being more physically active and getting enough quality sleep can all benefit your heart. It’s also important to know what your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels are and what a healthy weight is for you.
Learn more about the DASH eating plan and find recipes at nhlbi.nih.gov/DASH.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Turkey and Beef Meatballs with Whole-Wheat Spaghetti
Recipe courtesy of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
- 3 quarts water
- 8 ounces dry whole-wheat spaghetti
- 2 cups chunky tomato sauce
- 4 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil, rinsed, dried and chopped
Turkey Meatballs:
- 6 ounces 99% lean ground turkey
- 1/4 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons fat-free evaporated milk
- 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 tablespoon fresh chives, rinsed, dried and chopped
- 1/2 tablespoon fresh parsley, rinsed, dried and chopped
Beef Meatballs:
- 6 ounces 93% lean ground beef
- 1/4 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons fat-free evaporated milk
- 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 tablespoon fresh chives, rinsed, dried and chopped
- 1/2 tablespoon fresh parsley, rinsed, dried and chopped
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- In 4-quart saucepan over high heat, bring water to boil.
- Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- To make turkey meatballs: In bowl, combine ground turkey, breadcrumbs, evaporated milk, Parmesan cheese, chives and parsley; mix well. Measure 1 1/2 tablespoons turkey mixture and roll into ball using hands. Place meatball on nonstick baking sheet. Repeat until eight turkey meatballs are made.
- To make beef meatballs: In separate bowl, combine ground beef, breadcrumbs, evaporated milk, Parmesan cheese, chives and parsley; mix well. Measure 1 1/2 tablespoons beef mixture and roll into ball using hands. Place meatball on nonstick baking sheet. Repeat until eight beef meatballs are made.
- Bake meatballs 10 minutes until minimum internal temperature of 165 F is reached.
- Warm sauce, if necessary.
To serve: Serve four meatballs with 3/4 cup pasta, 1/2 cup sauce, 1 teaspoon Parmesan cheese and 1 pinch basil per portion.
Party-worthy wine pairings perfect for easy entertaining
(Family Features) Red or white, sweet or dry, wine lovers are often entertainers at heart. When inviting guests to share your personal favorites, nothing enhances a tasting get-together quite like complementary snack and wine pairings.
The next time you find a wine party on your schedule, consider these simple yet delicious recommendations from sommelier and founder of “The Lush Life,” Sarah Tracey, who partnered with Fresh Cravings to create “Dips and Sips.” Aimed at reinventing wine and cheese parties, the movement focuses on simplistic recipes, easy dip pairings and suggested wines.
“When I entertain at home, I’m always looking for ways to impress my friends with fresh, creative bites I can pair with wine,” Tracey said. “My favorite hack is finding great products with high-quality ingredients then creating simple, elevated ways to serve them. The less time I spend in the kitchen, the more time I get to spend with my guests.”
Tracey relies on the versatility of Fresh Cravings’ array of dip options and crowd-pleasing, bold flavors worth celebrating. With authentic-tasting chilled salsas offering a vibrant alternative to soft, dull blends of jarred salsa and flavor-filled hummus made with premium ingredients like Chilean Virgin Olive Oil, these dips elevate both traditional and reinvented recipes.
For example, Tracey’s recipes for Polenta Rounds with Pico de Gallo Salsa and Crab, Spiced Butternut Squash Naan Flatbreads, Cheesy Tortilla Cutouts with Salsa and Hummus-Stuffed Mushrooms offer flavorful, easy-to-make appetizers that can make entertaining easy and effortless. Plus, these crave-worthy morsels are just as tasty and approachable for guests choosing to skip the wine.
Find more recipe and pairing ideas perfect for enhancing your next party at FreshCravings.com.
Hummus-Stuffed Mushrooms
Recipe courtesy of Sarah Tracey
Total time: 15 minutes
Servings: 6
- Nonstick olive oil spray
- 16 ounces cremini mushrooms, stems removed and gills scooped out
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 container Fresh Cravings Classic Hummus
- 1 jar manzanilla olives stuffed with pimientos, cut in half
- 1 jar roasted red pepper strips
- Oregon Pinot Noir
- Preheat oven to 375 F. Prepare sheet pan with nonstick olive oil spray.
- Place mushroom caps on sheet pan, spray with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Roast 7-8 minutes then let mushrooms cool to room temperature.
- Fill each mushroom cap with hummus and top each with one olive slice.
- Thinly slice roasted red pepper strips and arrange around olive slices.
- Pair with lighter bodied pinot noir with cherry tones from Oregon.
Cheesy Tortilla Cutouts with Salsa
Recipe courtesy of Sarah Tracey
Total time: 20 minutes
Servings: 6
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 6 large flour tortillas
- 16 ounces pepper jack cheese, grated
- 1 can (4 ounces) green chiles, drained
- 1 bunch fresh cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 container Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style Salsa, Medium
- New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Prepare sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Place large flour tortilla on sheet pan. Top with handful of grated cheese.
- Sprinkle chiles on top of cheese layer. Add chopped cilantro. Sprinkle with additional cheese.
- Top with another tortilla. Bake until cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Work in batches to make three sets of cheese-filled tortillas.
- Cut out desired shapes with cookie cutters.
- Serve with salsa and pair with sauvignon blanc from New Zealand with zest and zing.
Spiced Butternut Squash Naan Flatbreads
Recipe courtesy of Sarah Tracey
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 6
- 1 1/2 pounds butternut squash
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 container Fresh Cravings Roasted Garlic Hummus
- 1 package mini naan dippers
- 1 bunch fresh rosemary, minced
- La Veielle Ferme Rosé
- Preheat oven to 425 F.
- Chop butternut squash into 1/2-inch chunks.
- Toss squash with olive oil, maple syrup, cumin and chili powder.
- Spread on sheet pan, sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste, and roast until tender, about 20 minutes.
- Spread hummus on naan dippers and top each with squash and fresh rosemary.
- Pair with deeper, savory and earthy rosé.
Polenta Rounds with Pico de Gallo Salsa and Crab
Recipe courtesy of Sarah Tracey
Total time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
- 1 tube (16 ounces) prepared polenta
- nonstick cooking spray
- salt, to taste
- 8 ounces jumbo lump crabmeat
- 1 container Fresh Cravings Pico de Gallo Salsa, Mild
- 1 bunch fresh mint, finely chopped
- Mateus Rosé
- Heat oven to 400 F.
- Slice polenta into 1/4-inch thick rounds. Arrange on baking sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray and bake 20-25 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Sprinkle with salt, to taste, and let cool.
- Combine jumbo lump crabmeat with salsa.
- Top each polenta round with crab salsa mixture.
- Garnish with finely chopped fresh mint and pair with vibrant, fruity rosé.
SOURCE:
Fresh Cravings
Valentine recipes you’ll love to share
(Family Features) If the way to your loved one’s heart is through the stomach, there’s no better way to start off this Valentine’s Day than with a homemade breakfast prepared with love.
Whether you’re whipping up a breakfast for a spouse with a sophisticated palate or trying to tempt the taste buds of your littlest loves, explore these ideas to get inspired.
- Red is the color of love, so build your menu around fresh strawberries or raspberries, which pair perfectly with French toast or crepes, and can even dress up a simple cereal.
- For a more sensible menu, opt for a fruity berry smoothie or a parfait layered with fresh fruit, low-fat yogurt and granola. Add a hint of loving indulgence by sprinkling dark chocolate shavings on top.
- Show your affection with a plate of these colorful Cocoa-Kissed Red Velvet Pancakes featuring rich 100 percent cocoa, buttermilk and fresh berries. Heart-shaped cookie cutters lend a special touch to these fluffy, flavorful pancakes. Add sweet garnishes like powdered sugar and berries for a sensational way to say “I love you.”
Find more recipes you’ll love to share with your nearest and dearest this Valentine’s Day at Culinary.net.
Cocoa-Kissed Red Velvet Pancakes
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Servings: 10 pancakes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons Nestlé Toll House Baking Cocoa
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup reduced-fat buttermilk or low-fat milk
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon red food coloring
- heart-shaped pancake cutters or cookie cutters (optional)
- butter, for garnish (optional)
- powdered sugar, for garnish (optional)
- maple syrup, for garnish (optional)
- fresh berries, for garnish (optional)
- In large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt; stir well.
- In separate large bowl, whisk together egg, buttermilk, unsalted butter, vanilla extract and food coloring. Add to flour mixture; stir to combine. Allow mixture to sit 5 minutes.
- Heat nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Brush with oil or butter. Add about 1/4 cup batter to skillet. Cook about 2 minutes, or until bubbles start to form on top. Flip and cook 1-2 minutes, or until bottom is lightly browned. Serve immediately with butter, powdered sugar, syrup and berries, if desired.
Tip: If using pancake or cookie cutters, be sure to coat with oil so pancakes don’t stick. Place cutters in skillet and pour batter into cutters. Remove cutters before flipping.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
