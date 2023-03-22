Things are going to get Western during the Sixth Annual Real West Symposium, April 28-30, in Saint Jo.

The Real West Symposium explores what the West was actually like in the 1800s. An authentic 1850s’ cowtown, Saint Jo, is located on the storied Chisholm Trail. With a tree-covered town square and authentic 1800s’ store fronts, it’s the perfect place for Western history to come to life.

This year’s noted speakers include:

•Michael Grauer, director of the Cowboy Hall of Fame

•Dr. Jody Guinn, director of the Texas Rangers Museum/Foundation

•Dr. Richard McCaslin of the University of North Texas

•Dr. Byron Price, retired director of the Charles M. Russell Center for the Study of the American West

•Art T. Burton, historian and authority on Bass Reeves, accompanied by Ernest Marsh, a Bass Reeves re-enactor

•Michael Martin Murphey, recording artist and authority on the music of the old West.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.