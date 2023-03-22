SPORTS
Rodgers signs to Ranger College
Bowie’s Nathan Rodgers signed his letter of intent to run cross country and track at Ranger College.
The senior, who is the son of Ryan and Jessica Rodgers, has spent the past three years running on the varsity cross country team as one of its top runners. He helped the team win the district title in 2020 and has helped the Jackrabbits to team district runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2022.
While running in the regional meet the past three years, Rodgers had his best finish this past fall at 32nd.
Rodgers also played varsity basketball his senior year and helped the Jackrabbits make it to the regional quarterfinals.
“Ranger offered me quite a good deal,” Rodgers said. “The coach is a good one who will develop me and make me better. I already met some of my teammates so we already have that bond. All around it was just a good college.”
Nocona softball beats Saint Jo 12-2
The Nocona Lady Indians won their second district game against 1A Saint Jo at home on a cold Monday night.
The Lady Indians beat the smaller Lady Panthers 12-2 by run rule after five innings.
Nocona had some tough losses in its last two games where the defense just was not as sound as it needed to be to stay in the game.
The young Lady Panthers were trying to keep their head above water and focusing on the positives besides the final score in their games the last two weeks.
Saint Jo led off and was able to get Taylor Patrick on base thanks to catcher interference with two outs, but could not capitalize.
Nocona jumped on the scoring early. After Reagan Phipps drew a walk with one out, the Lady Indians top hitter Tobie Cable came up and hit a home run that cleared the fences to put the Lady Indians up multiple runs.
Nocona added to it as next batter Avery Crutsinger hit a deep ball to right field. Thanks to trouble fielding the ball and getting it into the infield, Crutsinger was able to get all the way home for a solo inside the park home run to put the Lady Indians up 3-0.
Saint Jo pitcher Maxey Johnson was able to bounce back. After Skye Kirby hit a double to get in scoring position, Saint Jo had a groundout for out two. With Kirby on third base, Johnson struck out the next batter for out three.
The Lady Panthers answered in the second inning. Kayden Skidmore hit a single with one out. Following a fielder’s choice out at second base for out two, Presley Deweese hit a single to put two runners on base.
After both advanced to second and third base on a double steal, Nevaeh Spam then hit a ball into the center field that induced a fielding error that allowed both runners to score.
Saint Jo cut the lead to 3-2 before the next batter lined out to Nocona pitcher Phipps.
The Lady Indians came back firing on offense. Evelyn Marquez led off with a double. A sacrifice bunt moved her to third base where Abby Hill drove her home on a bunt that she was able to reach first base with.
After Hill stole second base, Phipps traded places with her with a double for another run. Cable then hit a triple to drive in Phipps before Crutsinger hit a double to drive in Cable to extend the Lady Indians lead to 7-2.
Nocona tried to score more with only one out, but a ground ball to Saint Jo’s second base went to first for an out before quickly being thrown to the catcher for an out at the plate to end the second inning on a double play.
Reagan Wilson led off for the Lady Panthers and got on base with a single. Unfortunately, for Saint Jo, the next three batters were retired by Nocona’s defense and Phipps on the mound.
The Lady Indians were looking to add to their lead, but besides a Denise DeLeon drawing a walk with one out they had no luck as Saint Jo’s Johnson struck out two batters and induced a ground out to advance the game to the fourth inning.
Bailie Nobile drew a walk with one out for the Lady Panthers, but Nocona’s Phipps struck out the next two batters to not let it grow into any scoring chances.
Hill led off for the Lady Indians with a single.
After a fielder’s choice out at second base, Cable came through with her second two-run home run, this one clearing the fences in left field.
Crutsinger then hit a single before being driven home by Kirby hitting a double to up Nocona’s score to 10-2.
Saint Jo was able to battle back and retire the next two batters on groundouts to the catcher and shortstop to end the fourth inning.
The Lady Panthers tried to get a two out rally going with Patrick drawing a walk and Johnson hitting a single that put runners at the corners. Nocona’s Phipps then was able to induce a shallow line drive right to third base for out three.
The Lady Indians only needed two more runs to end the game and Marquez and Katy Barrett both started the inning with singles.
Walker came in to run for Barrett. After Marquez stole second base, she later scored on a passed ball while Walker advanced to third base. Following a drawn walk from Hill, Phipps grounded out to the pitcher who got the out at first base, but this allowed Walker to come home for the game ending run.
Nocona won 12-2.
Lady Rabbits win first district game
The Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team picked up their first district win on a cold and windy Monday night against Vernon at home.
The Lady Rabbits dominated 11-1, winning by run rule after going up 10 runs in the sixth inning against the Lady Lions.
Bowie came into the game needing some life after a rough three game stretch to start district play that produced three losses by double-digits.
The Lady Rabbits got on the board first in the second inning. The Lady Lions threatened earlier in the inning with getting two runners on base with an error and a single, but pitcher Kaylie Kinney induced a groundout at second base to prevent any runs.
Bowie’s first two batters were retired before Sage Gossett stepped up and hit an infield single that started the two out rally. Next batter Rhyan Carle was able to get on base thanks to an error before Laney Oliver drove in the first run on a single to left field.
Maddie Mandela then loaded the bases when a shallow pop fly was not caught by either the catcher or pitcher and landed for a single.
C Kinney then came up to bat and hit a double into the outfield that drove in two runs. A bad throw into the infield then allowed another run to score and put the Lady Rabbits up 4-0 heading into the third inning.
Vernon answered back as a hit batter and two singles scored one run to cut it to 4-1, but Bowie rallied to get two outs to strand two runners on second and third base.
Kaylie Kinney got the run back herself. After a leadoff single from Haley Webb, a hit line drive single by Kinney drove in Webb to make it a four run lead again 5-1.
It looked like Bowie was about to score more as a single and walk loaded the bases with only one out, but unfortunately the Lady Lions pulled a double play to get out of the inning.
Kinney limited Vernon to only a leadoff single in the fourth inning, while striking out two batters. Chloe Kinney then led off with a single on offense. I Walker then came in to pitch hit and got on base thanks to a fielding error from Vernon.
Following an out, Webb drove in two runs on a single to left field. After a fly out, Webb advanced to second on a wild pitch where Gossett drove her in with a single to make the Lady Rabbits lead 8-1 before the third out.
After a one-two-three inning on defense for Bowie to start the fifth inning, the team went back to scoring. Mandela hit a one out triple to left field and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-1.
Chloe then hit a single, but the next two batters hit infield pop ups for outs two and three.
After the first two batters were retired, Vernon put runners at the corners with back-to-back singles to threaten the Lady Rabbits. Kaylie Kinney came through with a strikeout to get out of the jam.
Bowie quickly loaded the bases with no outs as Webb and Gosset were hit by pitches and Kaylie Kinney hit a single. Carle then drove in one run with a single to left field. After a pop out in foul territory for out one, Mandela came through to end the game as she hit an infield hit to drive in a run.
With the Lady Rabbits up 10 runs after the fifth inning, Bowie won 11-1 in the bottom of the sixth.
Girls compete at state powerlifting meet
Several Bowie and Nocona girl powerlifters competed at the state meet last week at Frisco.
While none of the girls brought home medals, four Lady Rabbits and two Lady Indians did a good job of representing their school on the biggest stage and all six lifters completed all three lifts at the meet.
Bowie competed in the still newly evolving divisions of 3A Division I.
Kinley Russell competing in the 132 pound weight class got the closest with getting a medal, which they award up to fifth place. Russell finished in sixth place with her 795 total just 15 pounds from fifth place. Still, the total was a season high for Russell.
Lady Rabbit Haley Henry was not far off, finishing in seventh place in the 105 class. Her 585 total also was only 15 pounds away from fifth place. Also like Rusell, her total was a new season high to end the season.
Laisha Johnson and Jordan Vaught both finished 13th competing in the 123 and 220 weight classes. Both set personal bests for the season with Vaught lifting 935 and Johnson lifting 720.
While none of the Bowie girls medaled, everyone’s goal no matter what place they get at state is to set a new personal record so they can at least say they were at their strongest while competing against the best. All four Lady Rabbits did that.
The two Nocona lifters competed in a division that combined 1A-2A schools. Kaitlyn Tiffner competed in the smallest division of 97 pounds and finished 12th overall. Her 395 total was a season high for her, improving by 15 pounds from her previous total.
Olivia Six finished 13th competing in the 181 class with her total of 635 in her final high school meet as a senior.
