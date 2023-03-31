October 19, 1946 – March 27, 2023

BOWIE – Ronald Harris Nations, 76, went home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2023 in Nocona.

The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. on April 3 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.

Ron was born Oct. 19, 1946 in Bowie to Mitchell and Ruby (Faucett) Nations. He graduated from Hardin-Simmons University. Ron had a lifelong career as a public school teacher. He worked for Albany Independent School District, Comanche ISD, Granbury ISD and 24 years in De Leon ISD. His passion was teaching English literature, grammar and composition. He coached many students in the University Interscholastic League speaking and writing events, debate and one-act play. Ron was very proud of his students’ accomplishments.

Ron was named Teacher of the Year and received the Mirabeau Lamar Teaching Award and the Denius UIL Sponsor Award. He was a former president of the Bowie Rotary and a member of the library board and the Boy Scouts committee. Ron was a member of the Retired School Personnel Association of Texas Professional Educators and the First Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher and greeter.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Ruby Nations; sisters, Armelda McClintock and Retta Blanton and his beloved schnauzer, Buddy.

Ron is survived by his sisters, Linda Goodwin and husband David, Alvord and Janice Stockard, Bowie; eight nieces and nephews and several grandnieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication