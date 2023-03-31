OBITUARIES
Ronald Harris Nations
October 19, 1946 – March 27, 2023
BOWIE – Ronald Harris Nations, 76, went home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2023 in Nocona.
The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. on April 3 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.
Ron was born Oct. 19, 1946 in Bowie to Mitchell and Ruby (Faucett) Nations. He graduated from Hardin-Simmons University. Ron had a lifelong career as a public school teacher. He worked for Albany Independent School District, Comanche ISD, Granbury ISD and 24 years in De Leon ISD. His passion was teaching English literature, grammar and composition. He coached many students in the University Interscholastic League speaking and writing events, debate and one-act play. Ron was very proud of his students’ accomplishments.
Ron was named Teacher of the Year and received the Mirabeau Lamar Teaching Award and the Denius UIL Sponsor Award. He was a former president of the Bowie Rotary and a member of the library board and the Boy Scouts committee. Ron was a member of the Retired School Personnel Association of Texas Professional Educators and the First Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher and greeter.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Ruby Nations; sisters, Armelda McClintock and Retta Blanton and his beloved schnauzer, Buddy.
Ron is survived by his sisters, Linda Goodwin and husband David, Alvord and Janice Stockard, Bowie; eight nieces and nephews and several grandnieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Lawana Lafern Cannedy
November 13, 1956 – March 29, 2023
BOWIE – Lawana Lafern Cannedy, 66, went home to be with the Lord on March 29, 2023.
A private family graveside service will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Lawana was born Nov. 13, 1956 in Bowie to Jessie “Cotton” and Edna (White) Hamilton. She married Terry Cannedy on June 10, 1977 in Vashti. Together they had two daughters and four grandkids who were their pride and joy.
Lawana loved people and never met a stranger. She was a loving wife, mother and Nawnee, and will be truly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Terry Cannedy; her parents and brothers, Olan Hamilton and Randall Hamilton.
Lawana is survived by her daughters, Kiley Fallis and husband Jeremy and Kareece Fallis and husband Justin; grandchildren Jake, Eli, Kendall and Nate Fallis; brothers, Roger Hamilton, Ross Hamilton and Rex Hamilton; sister, Lacresia Gregory and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Larry David Carter
June 21, 1947 – March 27, 2023
NOCONA – Larry David Carter, 75, died on March 27, 2023 in Nocona.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 29 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on March 30 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
He was born June 21, 1947 in Bowie to Delbert and Ruby Carter. He worked for the City of Bowie for 22 years.
He is preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Carolyn Carter; his parents, Delbert Carter and Ruby Carter Sledge; his stepfather and brother, Richard Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Carter, Nocona; children, Pamela Pannell, Montague, David Carter, Wylie, TX and Lynne Garcia, Shelby, MT; two step children; his father and mother-in-law; nineteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Carter, San Antonio; one sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Cash R. Langford
September 7, 1961 – March 29, 2023
NOCONA – Cash R. Langford, 61, died on March 29, 2023 in Nocona.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on April 1 at the First Baptist Church of Nocona with the Rev. Dave Woodbury and Dr. Scott Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shane Dick, Matt Langford, Blake Langford, Troy Murray, Jeff Allen and Jason Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers are Jean’s Men’s Bible Class, The Masonic Lodges and the Nocona High School Class of 80.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1961 in Nocona to Roy and Dorothy Wright Langford. He married the love of his life LaVonda Harrison on Oct. 5, 1984 at the First Baptist Church in Nocona. He worked for Jerry Woods Funeral Home off and on since he was in high school until he and LaVonda became owners in 2016 where he served the community of Nocona with much compassion and dedication.
He was a member of Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona, First Baptist Church in Nocona, Nocona Masonic Lodge #753 where he was a past master and past District Deputy Grand Master and Saint Jo Masonic Lodge#483.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alton Wayne “Pete” Langford.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, LaVonda Langford, Nocona; sons, Colt Langford, Bellevue and Christopher Frantom, Farmington, N.M.; brothers, Don Richards, Trenton and Bob Langford, Nocona; sister, Sara Langford, Fort Worth; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Jean’s Men’s Bible Class or Nocona Masonic Lodge Scholarship Fund.
