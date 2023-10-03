Roy William Webb

May 13, 1943 – February 28, 2023

NOCONA – Don Tidwell, 79, died on Feb. 28, 2023 in Nocona, TX.

Visitation was at 1 p.m. on March 3 at First United Methodist Church in Nocona followed by a funeral service officiated by Minister Valleri Sewell at 2 p.m. Interment followed in Starkey Cemetery.

He was born in Haskell, TX on May 18, 1948 to Floyd and Anna Wood Tidwell. He owned and operated an auto repair shop in Carrollton for many years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nocona.

Tidwell married Sandra Smith on Nov. 14, 2013 in Las Vegas, NV.

He is preceded in death by his parents, children, Larry Tidwell Jr., Cynthia Tidwell, Jerry Don Tidwell, siblings, David, Mary and Pat Tidwell.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Tidwell, Nocona, grandchildren, Angie Christmas, Amanda Moore, Brandon Reed, Chance Reed and Jeff Reed, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Carpenter’s Shop or senior citizen’s center in Nocona.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.