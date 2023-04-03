Saint Jo Chamber meets on March 6

On Wednesday, March 8 at 11 a.m.sharp, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice James E. Bridgford. Born on April 15, 1949, Seaman Apprentice Bridgford served from December 1966 to April 1970. Seaman Apprentice Bridgford received the National Defense Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star.

Seaman Apprentice Bridgford is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Navy Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.

Seaman Apprentice Bridgford will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that NO Veteran is EVER left behind.